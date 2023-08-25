MINERAL WELLS — Some 200 area leaders on Thursday heard water experts explain how projects are financed and the urgency of working as a region to secure the vital resource.
“The only way it’s going to work to get water to this area is to come together in some kind of regional authority,” Michael Booth of Tarrant Regional Water Service Corp., told the 2023 Water Summit in the Crazy Water Hotel Ballroom.
“So the sooner that you can get together, the better off that you are to get the water,” Booth said during the daylong seminar hosted by Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford.
Rogers hopes to reintroduce a bill that will do what Booth recommends when lawmakers reconvene in 2025. Rogers’ Cross Timbers Regional Utility Authority would have linked Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties in a combined voice.
The measure passed in the House of Representatives late in the spring session but died in the Senate as time expired.
An expert on moving water from one river basin to another, which is not encouraged but is allowed under the 1997 law governing water planning, Booth recommended that option to the crowd.
“Brazos (River Authority) will sell you water, and Tarrant (Regional) will sell you water. But you’ve got to get it over here,” he said. “And that’s expensive. There’s time to get all this stuff done, but you’ve got to get started now.”
Rep. Rogers has said a major goal of his Cross Timbers bill was to encourage piping water to Palo Pinto and neighboring counties, likely from the Fort Worth-based Tarrant water district.
Brian Sledge, whose law firm represents river authorities and other water-centric entities, also urged immediate steps be taken toward water security in the growing region.
“As compared to a lot of areas around the state, y’all are ground water challenged out here,” Sledge said, before criticizing arguments that arose around a ground water strategy Rogers’ bill would assist — building Turkey Peak Reservoir.
“I don’t know who did it,” he said of a flier that circulated, falsely claiming the three-county water authority would use eminent domain powers to take water from landowners.
“I thought it was pretty funny ... That legislation didn’t give that authority,” he said, explaining Rogers’ bill limited the utility authority’s eminent domain powers to pipeline routes. “Somebody ran to the press without doing their homework.”
Sledge also praised the multi-county approach in the bill, particularly given the astronomic costs of laying pipeline networks or building a lake.
“You’ve all got to join together to get those economies of scale,” he said. “To me, this is a no-brainer — that can stir up all kinds of fears and bad feelings and, ‘What’s this going to mean for me?’”
The audience also heard about several funding streams for water projects. Texans will decide on Nov. 7 whether to create the $28 billion Texas Water Fund.
“I can’t tell you to go vote for it — that’s illegal — but I can tell you to go vote,” Texas Water Development Board Chairwoman Brooke Paup said of Proposition 6. “Infrastructure and water, you can see what a huge priority that’s become. I asked (lawmakers) for every dime that my agency needed, and we got almost every dime that we asked for.”
The water development board will be steward of the Prop 6 fund and distribute its low-interest loans. The board has the same function with other water funds Paup described.
The billions added up, but they didn’t slake the $80 billion thirst identified for Texas’ water infrastructure in the 2022 update to the Texas Master Water Plan, she said.
“It’s probably closer to $100 to $120 billion,” Paup said. “It’s an extraordinary number.”
Available funding she listed includes the $2 billion State Water for Infrastructure For Texas fund that voters created in 2017, and two State Revolving Funds — the $3.6 billion SRF for Drinking Water, and the Clean Water SRF, which supplied $11 million for wastewater and runoff projects through 2022.
A 2017 bill to control flooding recently identified 130 projects to control drought’s counterpart. Regional Flood Planning Groups, including the Region 8 Lower Brazos group, will present $500 million in projects to the 89th Legislature in 2025, she said.
“We need to have every tool in the toolbox,” she said. “And that’s where water planning comes into play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.