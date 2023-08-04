MINERAL WELLS — Water planners for Mineral Wells told some 60 residents Thursday why their monthly bills are about to double to build a $200 million lake.
The city council is poised to raise monthly water rates beginning Nov. 1 from $55.37 now to $146.45 to provide the income to support a revenue bond to build Turkey Peak Reservoir immediately below the Lake Palo Pinto dam.
Monthly residential bills will climb from there to $187.31 by 2028 under a rate study that engineers delivered to the council on July 11.
In addition to the $200 million lake, the rates will support another estimated $87 million to replace the 70-year-old Hilltop Water Treatment Plant, which is under a state violation notice for inadequate capacity, plus build a reverse osmosis plant to de-salt Brazos River water and to consolidate the public works department into one campus.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson, who hosted the meeting, ended the session by announcing she would favor using some of the city’s general fund to help residents with bills.
That would be in addition to help already provided by the nonprofit Texas Neighborhood Services. Based in Weatherford, the 70-county outreach had provided $750,000 in utility assistance to Mineral Wells residents in 152 homes by June 30, Watson said.
She said that source will continue to be tapped, after which she would support the council picking a nonprofit to administer funding from the city to residents still needing help with water bills.
“We need to at least think about the people who need help,” she said.
Thursday’s 150-minute town hall in the Mineral Wells Senior Citizens Center was planned to inform residents understandably disturbed by the impending hikes.
It also was set to dispel misinformation circulating on social media, which City Manager Dean Sullivan repeatedly referred to as “the devil’s workshop.”
“In about 31 days from now, we will be moving to Stage 3 (drought restrictions),” Sullivan told the group. “It’s inevitable.”
Expectations of drought stretching ahead for unknown years, coupled with growth expected for Palo Pinto and Parker counties — both of which drink from Lake Palo Pinto — prompts officials here to focus on the new lake.
Sullivan and the lake’s general manager said dam construction is scheduled to begin in March 2025. The lake is owned by the Palo Pinto County Municipal Water District No. 1.
The district will own the new lake, too.
Responding to live questions as well as online posts, General Manager Howard Huffman spent several minutes outlining the costs of new-lake alternatives that are circulating.
Here was Huffman’s breakdown, which he based on his expertise as a cost analysis expert:
• Dredging, or excavating the existing lake — This would require removing 3.5 square miles of the lake bed 10 feet deep.
That would produce 225,000 truckloads, at a daily trucking expense of $1,900 for three years. Total costs topped $400 million.
“And it would take three years,” Huffman said. “Turkey Peak is still a much cheaper option.”
• A pipeline from Lake Benbrook — This would cost $5.1 million to $5.5 million a mile for the 52-mile line of 36-inch pipe.
“When you money this out, the cost of putting that pipeline in, that comes out to $262 (million) to $286 million,” he said.
• A pipeline from Possum Kingdom Lake — This 36-mile pipe would cost more than $225 million when a necessary reverse osmosis plant is included to deal with the Brazos River’s salty nature.
• Dig wells — “The east side of Mineral Wells that sits in Parker County is drinking the last sip of the Trinity Aquifer,” Huffman said. “The Trinity Aquifer is falling fast. Poking holes in the ground is not the solution.”
• Water flowing down Palo Pinto Creek to the Hilltop Water Treatment Plant would evaporate less using a pipeline — Unlike a pipeline, a creek “polishes” the water en route to the treatment plant, Huffman said.
“We are starting (treatment) with an almost perfect product,” he said. “It’s worth the loss (by evaporation) to get the benefits of pretreatment in the creek.”
Sullivan also urged action on the lake now, pointing to its rising cost.
“The lake was supposed to be right where this spillway is going in 1959,” he said, calling out planners of that era who could have gone bigger. “They knew then that that lake (Palo Pinto) would only work for about 50 years.”
Turkey Peak has long been a permitted lake and is a recommended strategy for this river basin in the state’s 50-year Master Water Plan.
Sullivan said it would have cost roughly half its $200 million price tag just eight years ago. That cost would have been $84 million in 2009 and $24 million in 1991, he said.
“It is time to decide,” Sullivan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.