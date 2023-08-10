AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Kathy Boswell and reappointed Mazie Mathews Jamison and Verna “Kathy” Shipp to the Texas Board of Nursing for terms set to expire on Jan. 31, 2029.
The board oversees the practice of professional nursing, examination of students, and standards of professional conduct for license holders. The board also prescribes and publishes the minimum requirements and standards for course studies in various nursing degree programs.
Boswell, of Mineral Wells, is the dean of Health and Human Sciences for Weatherford College, where she founded the college’s associate degree in nursing program in 2000. She is a member of the Texas Association of Deans and Directors of Professional Nursing Programs and Texas Association of Vocational Nurse Educators and a former member of the American Nursing Association. Additionally, she volunteers as the chairwoman of the City of Mineral Wells Parks and Recreation Board and for the American Red Cross Youth Swim Program. Boswell received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science from Texas Woman’s University.
Mathews Jamison, of Dallas, retired as chief public policy officer of Children’s Medical Center in North Texas. Previously, she served as director of public policy for the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan. She is past chair of the Dallas Area Legislative Coalition and co-chair of the Leadership Dallas Alumni Association Social Committee. She has served as an executive committee member on the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce, member of the Kilgore College Foundation Board of Directors, and previous president and former board member of the Kilgore College Rangerettes Forever Board of Directors. Mazie received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts from Texas State University.
Shipp, of Lubbock, is a family nurse practitioner and on the faculty for the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at West Texas A&M University. She provides women’s health care for South Plains Public Health District clients. She is a member of the American, Texas, and South Plains Nurse Practitioner Associations and the American and Texas Nurse Associations. She is a member of the National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculty and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. She represents Texas as a member of the National Council of State Boards of Nursing where she is chair of the President’s Networking Group. She is a past member of the Sigma Theta Tau National Honor Society of Nursing and the Texas Health Disparities Task Force. Shipp received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from West Texas State University, Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas at Austin, and a family nurse practitioner certificate from West Texas A&M University in Canyon.
