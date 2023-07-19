Weatherford College’s Talent Search program was represented at the 2023 National Student Leadership Conference in Washington D.C. this June by four students and one counselor.

Talent Search is a federally-funded TRIO program that provides students from disadvantaged backgrounds an avenue to succeed in higher education through academic, career and financial counseling.

High school sophomores Madison Albert from Santo, Malia Cole from Jacksboro, Janelle Hanlon from Mineral Wells and Rose Poe from Springtown attended the six-day 2023 National Student Leadership Conference at American University in Washington D.C. last month.