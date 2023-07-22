The Weatherford Democrat earned top honors in two categories, and second and third places in others at the 2022 Texas Better Newspaper Contest, organized by the Texas Press Association.
The newspaper received Best Special Section in its division for its First Down! High School Football Preview.
“Nice clean layout with easy to read text. The look stays consistent throughout the publication. We loved the cover!” the judges wrote.
The WD also brought home the top prize for page design for its Oct. 15 edition, which featured stories and photos of the new Weatherford Public Safety Building, the new Palo Pinto Mountains State Park and a senior living resident who turned 100.
“Nice simple, clean design — easy to read and put together like a good business suit,” one of the judges commented.
Judges awarded the Weatherford Democrat with second place in the Division 5 General Excellence category, praising the content and layout of the May 28 edition.
“Strong content with lots of local news,” they wrote. “Strong, compelling layout and localized coverage reflecting on the Uvalde tragedy. Great sports section.”
The newspaper also earned third place in column writing, third place in editorial writing, third place in feature writing, fourth place in feature photography, fourth place in sports coverage and fourth in sports photography, finishing fourth overall in Sweepstakes for its combined score.
