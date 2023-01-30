Several school districts announced closures Monday morning following freezing temperatures and the chance for deteriorating conditions.
Weatherford, Mineral Wells, Aledo, Millsap, Poolville, Peaster, Gordon, Garner and Santo ISDs, as well as Weatherford College, announced there would be no school Monday.
Weatherford and Millsap announced cancellation of their basketball games as well.
Springtown ISD resumed classes as normal Monday morning, but announced an early dismissal at 10:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area around 6 a.m., which will be in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Freezing rain and/or sleet is expected, with total accumulations of up to half an inch possible.
Significant impacts to traffic may begin as early as Monday afternoon, according to NWS, and continue through at least Tuesday night, with bridges and overpasses the greatest hazard.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the high 20s/low 30s until Wednesday.
