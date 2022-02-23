All WISD schools will dismiss early today at 1:30 pm due to inclement weather. After school activities, including Kids Unite are also cancelled. In addition, Weatherford ISD will be closed tomorrow, February 24th.
Aledo ISD will dismiss three hours early today, Feb. 23, and all after-school activities have been canceled due to deteriorating road conditions in parts of the district. Camp Fire after-school care at elementary campuses has also been canceled. Bus schedules will also run three hours early.
Dismissal times will be as follows:
• Annetta, Coder, McCall, Stuard, Vandagriff and Walsh elementaries: 12:10 p.m.
• McAnally Intermediate: 1 p.m.
• AMS, DNGC, AHS & ALC: 1:10 p.m.
We will continue feeding students lunch as normal and will have staff on campus for two additional hours after the early dismissal to allow parents time to get to campus to pick up their students (until 2:10 p.m., 3 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.).
De-icing has been applied throughout the day on school sidewalks and will continue through dismissal, but we anticipate some slick spots. Our campuses may be adjusting their pickup procedures and locations to account for this but there may still be some icy areas so please use caution. Campuses will communicate any changes in pickup procedures to their families.
If your child normally rides a daycare bus after school, please check with your provider on their transportation plan.
Peaster ISD will dismiss early, Wednesday.
Based on the most recent forecast, and portions of roadways and sidewalks becoming dangerous the later into the evening, Peaster ISD will release today at 1:30pm.
Busses will run at 1:30pm. Car riders will start loading at 1:15pm at each campus.
To keep students and staff safe, Poolville schools will dismiss and busses will run at 1 p.m. Wednesday. School is cancelled for tomorrow, Feb. 24.
All Springtown ISD campuses will be released at 1:30 PM today.
Due to deteriorating conditions, Garner ISD will be releasing at 1PM today. Buses will run at 1PM.
