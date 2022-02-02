Following are adjusted school schedules due to the threat of inclement weather. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
- Santo ISD will be closed on Thursday, February 3.
- Weatherford Christian will be closed Thursday, February 3rd.
- Poolville ISD will have early release today at 2 p.m. and will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- Azle ISD will be closed on Thursday and Friday, February 3-4. In addition, all extracurricular events for Thursday and Friday have been canceled. Friday, February 4, was a scheduled staff development day and student holiday.
- Peaster ISD will be closed Thursday February 3 and Friday February 4.
- Gordon ISD will be closed on Thursday, February 3rd. All extracurricular and after school activities today, Wednesday, February 2nd will be cancelled.
- Garner ISD will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.
- All Millsap ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday, February 3rd.
- Brock ISD will be closed Thursday, February 3rd, and Friday, February 4th due to inclement weather. Brock ISD will not release early today, normal student dismissal, and bus routes are planned for this afternoon. All extracurricular events are canceled this evening through Friday, February 4th.
- Weatherford ISD will be closed on Thursday, February 3. All extracurricular and after school activities will also be cancelled.
- Springtown ISD will close all campuses on February 3rd and 4th.
- Mineral Wells ISD will be closed on Thursday, February 3rd and Friday, February 4th due to the threat of inclement weather.
- Weatherford College campuses will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and reopen Monday.
- Community Christian School - Mineral Wells will dismiss early Wednesday and close Thursday and Friday.
- Perrin-Whitt will have early dismissal at noon Wednesday.
- Aledo ISD is canceling school for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. There will no classes virtually; this is a full district closure.
- Fort Worth ISD schools will close Thursday and Friday.
- Due to the impending severe winter weather, Graford ISD will dismiss at 1 pm Wednesday, February 2nd.
