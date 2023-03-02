WEATHERFORD - Weatherford officials confirmed a tornado touched down in the area Thursday afternoon following severe storms.
"This is what we can confirm at the present time: A tornado occurred today, March 2 this afternoon. Residents are encouraged to watch for debris, down power lines, gas lines or electrical systems. Avoid risk of fire or explosion. Residents are encouraged to stay off the roads due to debris. No injuries have been reported at this time," according to a release from the city of Weatherford. "At this point we cannot provide you with full details because members of our team are continuing to assess the situation and perform damage assessment. Our primary goals are to insure the safety of everyone, to continue serving the public and to provide the most accurate information we can as quickly as possible."
Law enforcement agencies reported downed power lines, tree limbs and other debris following winds upward of 60 miles per hour.
Mineral Wells ISD Superintendent John Kuhn reported a portable classroom building sustained damage due to winds.
Video footage taken outside of White's Funeral Home in Mineral Wells recorder damage to an outdoor awning.
The National Weather Service indicated that rain and tornado warnings had lapsed for the evening though windy conditions were expected to continue.
To report property damage, please https://damage.tdem.texas.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.