The Weatherford Lady Roos will be looking for a win on their home court, as they host Irving Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Following are Tuesday's match-ups and game details:
Weatherford vs. Irving
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Weatherford High School
Mineral Wells vs. Dublin
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Mineral Wells High School
Aledo vs. Paschal
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Aledo High School
Springtown vs. Blum
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Location: Springtown High School
Brock vs. Decatur
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Decatur High School
Poolville vs. Paradise
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Paradise High School
Perrin-Whitt vs. Ranger
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Ranger High School
Graford vs. Gold-Burg
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Graford High School
Strawn vs. Eastland
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Eastland High School
Community Christian vs. Weatherford Christian
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Weatherford Christian
