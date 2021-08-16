Volleyball
unknown

The Weatherford Lady Roos will be looking for a win on their home court, as they host Irving Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Following are Tuesday's match-ups and game details:

Weatherford vs. Irving

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Weatherford High School

Mineral Wells vs. Dublin

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Mineral Wells High School

Aledo vs. Paschal

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Aledo High School

Springtown vs. Blum

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Springtown High School

Brock vs. Decatur

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Decatur High School

Poolville vs. Paradise

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Paradise High School

Perrin-Whitt vs. Ranger

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Ranger High School

Graford vs. Gold-Burg

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Graford High School

Strawn vs. Eastland

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Eastland High School

Community Christian vs. Weatherford Christian

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Weatherford Christian

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you