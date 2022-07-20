PARKER COUNTY — A Whitt woman was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s investigators discovered several dead animals on her property.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said investigators arrived on the property in the 4200 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 52, for an animal welfare check and discovered a decomposing bull inside of a pen on the property. Sheriff’s investigators further observed an empty hay feeder inside the pen.
Investigators walked the property line and discovered several turkeys and chickens secured in pens along with multiple deceased animals. A live goat was also found inside a separate pen with no water. Neighbors reported giving the goat water after finding there was none made available.
Sheriff’s investigators obtained a warrant and seized the remaining animals which are being evaluated by a local veterinarian. Investigators reported most of the animals had no fresh water source and of the two water sources on the property they contained algae and other contaminants. Sheriff’s investigators also discovered a deceased sorrel horse inside a pen, a deceased peacock in a fully enclosed coop, two deceased miniature horses, two deceased emus inside of an enclosed pasture and several rabbits inside a cage located in the barn. None of the deceased animals obtained a fresh water source.
Sheriff’s investigators identified the animal owner as Shamorrowia Jeanette Alexander, 31, who was arrested and charged with eight counts of cruelty to livestock animals and one charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
Authier said the law requires you to provide adequate shade, food and fresh water for all animals, which is "imperative" with climbing temperatures.
