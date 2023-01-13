POOLVILLE - The Poolville Monarchs basketball team set the tone early against the Ranger Bulldogs, winning 75-20 at home Friday.
"Our kids are focused on getting the victory," Poolville Monarchs Head Coach Doug Boxell said. "We want to have the chance to have fun in the playoffs, and the only way we can do that is if we continue to work hard and work on the fundamentals. I think this group can do something special."
The Monarchs opened the game with an 8-2 run, highlighted by layup and free throws from Eli Lang.
Poolville used its size difference on defense and turned blocks and turnovers into points on the other end of the court.
The Monarchs answered any score that Ranger managed to get, as Cash Morales added a basket and a free throw to grow the Poolville lead to 13-6.
Miguel Mousinho and TJ Stewart got back-to-back scores for Poolville to give them a 21-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
After the Bulldogs got a layup to start the second quarter, the Monarchs outscored them 18-4 to end the half.
Jacob Back highlighted the run with four points of his own as he managed to get an offensive rebound and the following layup to extend his team's lead.
Morales accounted for six points for the Monarchs during the run to end the half.
"We feel like we are a good team," Boxell said. "We have to come out and get the ball right to our post kids to improve that part of our game. I think the kids did a good job of that tonight."
Poolville kept the energy up for the second half as they opened on a 16-3 run.
A three by JT Tabares highlighted the run for the Monarchs.
The defense for Poolville never let up on the Bulldogs in the second half, as more steals and blocks led to more points for the Monarchs.
Poolville entered the final quarter leading 58-20 and did not allow the Rangers to score a point in the last eight minutes of the win.
The Monarch offense spread the baskets around, as three starters scored multiple times, and five players scored overall in the fourth quarter.
Poolville (16-11) takes on De Leon on Tuesday at home.
