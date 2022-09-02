The Weatherford Roos came up big when they needed it most, edging away for a 41-31 victory over Richardson JJ Pearce Friday night.
The Roos shook off a slower start, storming back from a 10-0 deficit to score in the final seconds of the first quarter when quarterback CJ Thornton found Steel Doss for a 30-yard bomb.
The Weatherford defense stood strong, netting a sack — one of several on the night — to get possession back. Set up deep in Roo territory, Doss took it all the way to the house, scoring from 80 yards out to give Weatherford its first lead of the night, 12-10, with 10 minutes to go in the half.
Three minutes later, the Roos came up with another stop thanks to another sack, this one by Ryan Clark, and they set up shop on their own 31-yard line.
A couple of yards here and there got Weatherford to about midfield, the backdrop for a 30-yard connection between Clark and Britton Burrows to get the Roos to Pearce's 27-yard line. Moments later, Clark strongarmed his way around a defender and dove toward the left pylon for the score. Weatherford 19, JJ Pearce 10.
The Mustangs would close the gap to just two after another touchdown, but the Roos stayed just out of arm's reach, with Clark scoring on a 6-yarder in the final minute of the first half.
Pearson began chipping away at the deficit, scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter before taking the lead with about three minutes left in the third. The kick after made it 31-26.
But the Roos weren't ready to quit. Burrows found the end zone from 23 yards out and Clark followed that up with the two-point conversion, and Weatherford was back on top, 34-31.
The Mustangs began driving, but the Roos came up with a huge sack at midfield with a little under nine minutes to play to stamp out the momentum.
Six minutes later, Weatherford put some insurance down. Jojo Polk made a shimmy up the middle from four yards out look easy, putting the exclamation point on the 40-31 victory.
