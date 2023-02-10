ALEDO — As they put pen to paper, 13 Aledo Bearcat and Ladycat athletes across five sports were celebrated in a belated collegiate signing ceremony.
Aledo moved the ceremony back a week after the ice storm canceled school.
The students to sign were Tanner Howse, who signed to swim for Hendrix College; Garrett Addington, who will be playing baseball at North Central Texas College; Matthew Clark, who will play baseball for Hill College; Trace Mazon will be playing baseball for Weatherford College; Dylan Kiser will play golf for Texas Wesleyan University; Braylon Mahanay will stay home to play golf for Weatherford Collge; Chloe Cox will play softball for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor; Ryan Cox will be going to Howard Payne University for football; Lawson Moore will continue his football career at Central Missouri; Bryon Moreno-Wheeler signed to play football at Midwestern State University; Andrew Parkhurst signed with Hardin-Simons University for football; Jalen Pope will continue his football career at Oklahoma State; and Isaac Sohn will head to the University of North Texas to play college football.
In one of his final signing classes as the athletic director, Steve Wood expressed pride in all his student-athletes and the hard work they have put in.
“This is awesome,” Wood said. “It shows how dedicated and committed our kids and parents are to sports. It is great to see them enjoy the fruits of their labor.”
With the increased number of students, Wood knew that larger signing classes were possible.
“The student population has more than doubled since I arrived here,” Wood said. “We have more kids and athletes who are great competitors and receive great coaching. This size class is a result of all of that.”
Aledo Football Head Coach Tim Buchanan said it’s always special to see his athletes move on to play football at the next level.
“This is a great group of players moving on,” he said.
