A Poolville teenager was killed Friday night after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to authorities.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated the fatality crash around 9 p.m. Friday on Advance Road, approximately three miles west of Poolville.
DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said preliminary investigation indicates a Jaguar, driven by Cooper Lee Gammill, 16, of Poolville, was traveling north on Advance Road at an unsafe speed. The Jaguar topped a hill and lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, then caught fire.
Gammill was pronounced deceased at the scene and Hunter said no additional information is available.
