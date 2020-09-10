MINERAL WELLS - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a twovehicle fatality crash on United States Highway 180 five miles west of Mineral Wells on Sept. 9, 2020 at approximately 6:37 p.m.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, driven by William G. Forrester, 23, of Fort Worth, was traveling east on U.S. 180 at a speed that was unsafe for the rainy and wet road conditions," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "The pickup hydroplaned and traveled into the westbound lane of travel where it struck a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu head-on. The driver of the Malibu, 20-year-old Andres Hernandez of Palo Pinto, died at the scene.
Forrester and his passenger, CJ Hammonds, 23, of Hickory Creek, were transported to Palo Pinto General Hospital with undisclosed injuries, Hunter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.