016-01

1. Conway, Kallie, Springtown FFA

2. Denbow, Logyn, 4-H - Springcreek

3. Willmott, Taylor ,Peaster FFA

4. Alford, Mya, Brock FFA

5. Gammill, Grae, Poolville FFA

6. Willmott, Taylor, Peaster FFA

7. Davis, Kendall, Aledo FFA

 

017-01

1. Parsons, Porter, Weatherford FFA

2. Johnson, Lillie, Peaster FFA

3. Winstead, Paige, Springtown FFA

4. Haas, Nick, Aledo FFA

5. Roberts, Elizabeth, Poolville FFA

 

017-02

1. Sharp, Tessa, Peaster FFA

2. Fadden, Marley, Peaster FFA

3. Sledge, Cashdon, Peaster FFA

 

018-01

1. Cowdrey, Collier, 4-H - Springcreek

2. Waller, Delani, 4-H - Peaster

3. Coleman, Caitlyn, Springtown FFA

4. Schwartz, Jayda, Aledo FFA

 

018-02

1. Cowdrey, Conner, 4-H - Springcreek

2. Goree, Kaitlyn, Springtown FFA

3. Head, Shauna, Springtown FFA

4. Haught, Tate, Springtown FFA

5. Hardison, Brittney, Weatherford FFA

 

019-01

1. Parsons, Porter, Weatherford FFA

2. Porter, Preslee, Weatherford FFA

3. Nelms, Lane, 4-H - Peaster

4. Wisdom, Maci, 4-H - Peaster

5. Johnson, Lillie, Peaster FFA

6. Murphy, Kinley, Poolville FFA

7. Gammill, Gus, Poolville FFA

8. Gass, Lizzie, Aledo FFA

9. Gass, Audrey, Aledo FFA

10. Gass, Madeleine, Aledo FFA

 

019-02

1. Smith, Macie, 4-H Lions

2. Petzold, Kinley, 4-H Lions

3. Lewis, Heith, Peaster FFA

4. Alford, Mya, Brock FFA

5. Conway, Summer, Springtown FFA

7. Hines, Cade, Poolville FFA

7. Hines, Cade, Poolville FFA

8. Gammill, Greta, Poolville FFA

9. Hilburn, Lillie, Poolville FFA

10. Slocum, Camryn, Springtown FFA

 

019-03

1. Petzold, Kinley, 4-H Lions, Grand Champion

2. Parish, Paisley, Brock FFA

3. Sharp, Tessa, Peaster FFA

4. Lewis, Heith, Peaster FFA

5. Ballard, Sadie, Peaster FFA

6. Gilbert, Brenley, Peaster FFA

7. McCormick, Madison, 4-H - Springcreek

8. McCulloch, Madison, 4-H - Springcreek

9. Carr, Paige Brock, FFA

10. Sledge, Cashdon, Peaster FFA

 

019-04

1. Conway, Summer, Springtown FFA

2. Conway, Kallie, Springtown FFA

3. Altom, Kylie, Springtown FFA

4. Pollok, Reese, Brock FFA 

5. Tomlinson, Tristen, Weatherford FFA 

6. Wisdom, Case, 4-H - Peaster

7. Gammill, Gus, Poolville FFA

8. Winkelman, Kynlee, 4-H - Parker County

9. Head, Shauna, Springtown FFA

 

019-05

1. Winstead, Haylee, Springtown FFA, Reserve Champion

2. Winstead, Haylee, Springtown FFA

3. Thomas, Hallie, 4-H - Springcreek

4. Winstead, Paige, Springtown FFA

5. Murphy, Kinley, Poolville FFA

6. Altom, Kylie, Springtown FFA

7. Stephens, Ryder, Springtown FFA

8. Anderson, Christian, Springtown FFA

9. McCormick, Madison, 4-H - Springcreek

10. Keeth, Mady, Springtown FFA

 

020-01

1. McCulloch, Madison, 4-H - Springcreek

2. McCulloch, Shane, 4-H - Springcreek

3. Garrett, Jayton, 4-H - Springcreek

4. Song, Joshua, 4-H - Aledo

5. Song, Joshua, 4-H - Aledo

 

020-02

1. Sears, Katie, 4-H - Peaster

2. Sears, Katie, 4-H - Peaster

3. Milligan, Grace, 4-H Lions

4. Haydon, Caroline, Brock FFA

5. Adams, Ty, 4-H - Peaster

 

 

