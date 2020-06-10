016-01
1. Conway, Kallie, Springtown FFA
2. Denbow, Logyn, 4-H - Springcreek
3. Willmott, Taylor ,Peaster FFA
4. Alford, Mya, Brock FFA
5. Gammill, Grae, Poolville FFA
6. Willmott, Taylor, Peaster FFA
7. Davis, Kendall, Aledo FFA
017-01
1. Parsons, Porter, Weatherford FFA
2. Johnson, Lillie, Peaster FFA
3. Winstead, Paige, Springtown FFA
4. Haas, Nick, Aledo FFA
5. Roberts, Elizabeth, Poolville FFA
017-02
1. Sharp, Tessa, Peaster FFA
2. Fadden, Marley, Peaster FFA
3. Sledge, Cashdon, Peaster FFA
018-01
1. Cowdrey, Collier, 4-H - Springcreek
2. Waller, Delani, 4-H - Peaster
3. Coleman, Caitlyn, Springtown FFA
4. Schwartz, Jayda, Aledo FFA
018-02
1. Cowdrey, Conner, 4-H - Springcreek
2. Goree, Kaitlyn, Springtown FFA
3. Head, Shauna, Springtown FFA
4. Haught, Tate, Springtown FFA
5. Hardison, Brittney, Weatherford FFA
019-01
1. Parsons, Porter, Weatherford FFA
2. Porter, Preslee, Weatherford FFA
3. Nelms, Lane, 4-H - Peaster
4. Wisdom, Maci, 4-H - Peaster
5. Johnson, Lillie, Peaster FFA
6. Murphy, Kinley, Poolville FFA
7. Gammill, Gus, Poolville FFA
8. Gass, Lizzie, Aledo FFA
9. Gass, Audrey, Aledo FFA
10. Gass, Madeleine, Aledo FFA
019-02
1. Smith, Macie, 4-H Lions
2. Petzold, Kinley, 4-H Lions
3. Lewis, Heith, Peaster FFA
4. Alford, Mya, Brock FFA
5. Conway, Summer, Springtown FFA
6. Hines, Cade, Poolville FFA
7. Hines, Cade, Poolville FFA
8. Gammill, Greta, Poolville FFA
9. Hilburn, Lillie, Poolville FFA
10. Slocum, Camryn, Springtown FFA
019-03
1. Petzold, Kinley, 4-H Lions, Grand Champion
2. Parish, Paisley, Brock FFA
3. Sharp, Tessa, Peaster FFA
4. Lewis, Heith, Peaster FFA
5. Ballard, Sadie, Peaster FFA
6. Gilbert, Brenley, Peaster FFA
7. McCormick, Madison, 4-H - Springcreek
8. McCulloch, Madison, 4-H - Springcreek
9. Carr, Paige Brock, FFA
10. Sledge, Cashdon, Peaster FFA
019-04
1. Conway, Summer, Springtown FFA
2. Conway, Kallie, Springtown FFA
3. Altom, Kylie, Springtown FFA
4. Pollok, Reese, Brock FFA
5. Tomlinson, Tristen, Weatherford FFA
6. Wisdom, Case, 4-H - Peaster
7. Gammill, Gus, Poolville FFA
8. Winkelman, Kynlee, 4-H - Parker County
9. Head, Shauna, Springtown FFA
019-05
1. Winstead, Haylee, Springtown FFA, Reserve Champion
2. Winstead, Haylee, Springtown FFA
3. Thomas, Hallie, 4-H - Springcreek
4. Winstead, Paige, Springtown FFA
5. Murphy, Kinley, Poolville FFA
6. Altom, Kylie, Springtown FFA
7. Stephens, Ryder, Springtown FFA
8. Anderson, Christian, Springtown FFA
9. McCormick, Madison, 4-H - Springcreek
10. Keeth, Mady, Springtown FFA
020-01
1. McCulloch, Madison, 4-H - Springcreek
2. McCulloch, Shane, 4-H - Springcreek
3. Garrett, Jayton, 4-H - Springcreek
4. Song, Joshua, 4-H - Aledo
5. Song, Joshua, 4-H - Aledo
020-02
1. Sears, Katie, 4-H - Peaster
2. Sears, Katie, 4-H - Peaster
3. Milligan, Grace, 4-H Lions
4. Haydon, Caroline, Brock FFA
5. Adams, Ty, 4-H - Peaster
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.