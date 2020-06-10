IMG_8523.jpg

1. Scott, Shelby, Weatherford FFA, 1st Junior

2. Spikes, Jacey, 4-H Millsap 1st Senior

3. Webb, Scarlett, 4-H - Springtown, 2nd Junior

4. Ellis, Rebecca, Millsap FFA 2nd Senior

5. Proctor, Emileen, Brock FFA, 3rd Junior

6. Galaher, Mykah, Weatherford FFA, 3rd Senior

7. Jones, Callie, Brock FFA, 4th Junior

8. Hampe, Wyatt, 4-H - Springtown, 4th Senior

9. Novak, Travis, 4-H Millsap, 5th Junior

10. Ogle, Michelle, Brock FFA, 5th Senior

