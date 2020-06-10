1. Scott, Shelby, Weatherford FFA, 1st Junior
2. Spikes, Jacey, 4-H Millsap 1st Senior
3. Webb, Scarlett, 4-H - Springtown, 2nd Junior
4. Ellis, Rebecca, Millsap FFA 2nd Senior
5. Proctor, Emileen, Brock FFA, 3rd Junior
6. Galaher, Mykah, Weatherford FFA, 3rd Senior
7. Jones, Callie, Brock FFA, 4th Junior
8. Hampe, Wyatt, 4-H - Springtown, 4th Senior
9. Novak, Travis, 4-H Millsap, 5th Junior
10. Ogle, Michelle, Brock FFA, 5th Senior
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.