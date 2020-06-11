Ag Machinery & Equipment
1. Peaster FFA, Fork Lift Boom
2. Parish, Parker, Brock FFA Welding Skid
3. Aledo FFA Arena Drag
BBQ Pits
1. Carter, Carson, Brock FFA, Santa Maria Grill
Livestock Equipment
2. Aledo FFA, Livestock Popper
2. Winkelman, Kynlee, 4-H - Parker Co, Livestock Supply Cab
Wood Shop Designs 01
1. Seal, Gage, Weatherford FFA, Bench and Table, Grand Jr.
2. McCormick, Brynnle, Weatherford FFA, Tiered Raised Bed, Reserve Jr.
3. Seal, Layne, Weatherford FFA, Potting Bench
4. Dabelstein, Jordyn, Millsap FFA, End Table
5. Hooten, Cooper, Brock FFA, Display Table
6. Rogers, Rowdy, 4-H Millsap, Poolside Bench
Wood Shop Designs 02
1. Decker, Beyla, Brock FFA, Bed Frame, Reserve Champion, Reserve Sr.
Trailer
1. Peaster FFA, 18' Tilt Trailer 1, Grand Champion, Grand Sr.
2. Peaster FFA, 14' Utility Trailer, 3rd Senior
3. Pritchard, Wyatt, Aledo FFA, Hay Trailer, 4th Sr.
5. Aledo FFA, 10' Utility Trailer
