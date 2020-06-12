Boer - Under 6 Months

Johnson, Lillie Peaster FFA

Carpenter, Kian 4-H - Brock

Seal, Layne Weatherford FFA

Carpenter, Beth 4-H - Brock

Baker, Matthew Springtown FFA

Conlon, Taylor Weatherford FFA

Goebel, Rosemarie Brock FFA

Streib, Samantha Poolville FFA

 

Boer - 6 Months to 12 Months

Carpenter, Danielle 4-H - Brock

Haught, Tate Springtown FFA

McCulloch, Madison 4-H - Springcreek

Sullivan, Rebecca Aledo FFA

Sullivan, Samantha Aledo FFA

 

Boer - 12 Months to 18 Months

Pike, Anya A Aledo FFA, Grand Champion

Pike, Anya A Aledo FFA

Ellestad, Victoria Brock FFA

Ellestad, Aiden Brock FFA

Altom, Kylie Springtown FFA

Carpenter, Kian 4-H - Brock

Carpenter, Beth 4-H - Brock

Galloway, Hattie Springtown FFA

Withaeger, Christopher 4-H - Peaster

Withaeger, Nicholas 4-H - Peaster

 

Boer - 18 Months to 24 Months

Zarate, Cherokee A Aledo FFA

Galloway, Hattie Springtown FFA

 

Boer - Over 24 Months

Zarate, Cherokee A Aledo FFA, Reserve Champion

Zarate, Cherokee A Aledo FFA

McCulloch, Madison 4-H - Springcreek

Haught, Tate Springtown FFA

Withaeger, Nicholas 4-H - Peaster

Seal, Layne Weatherford FFA

Carpenter, Kian 4-H - Brock

Streib, Samantha Poolville FFA

 

 

