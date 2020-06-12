Boer - Under 6 Months
Johnson, Lillie Peaster FFA
Johnson, Lillie Peaster FFA
Carpenter, Kian 4-H - Brock
Seal, Layne Weatherford FFA
Carpenter, Beth 4-H - Brock
Baker, Matthew Springtown FFA
Conlon, Taylor Weatherford FFA
Goebel, Rosemarie Brock FFA
Streib, Samantha Poolville FFA
Boer - 6 Months to 12 Months
Carpenter, Danielle 4-H - Brock
Haught, Tate Springtown FFA
McCulloch, Madison 4-H - Springcreek
Sullivan, Rebecca Aledo FFA
Sullivan, Rebecca Aledo FFA
Sullivan, Samantha Aledo FFA
Boer - 12 Months to 18 Months
Pike, Anya A Aledo FFA, Grand Champion
Pike, Anya A Aledo FFA
Ellestad, Victoria Brock FFA
Ellestad, Aiden Brock FFA
Altom, Kylie Springtown FFA
Carpenter, Kian 4-H - Brock
Carpenter, Beth 4-H - Brock
Galloway, Hattie Springtown FFA
Withaeger, Christopher 4-H - Peaster
Withaeger, Nicholas 4-H - Peaster
Boer - 18 Months to 24 Months
Zarate, Cherokee A Aledo FFA
Galloway, Hattie Springtown FFA
Boer - Over 24 Months
Zarate, Cherokee A Aledo FFA, Reserve Champion
Zarate, Cherokee A Aledo FFA
McCulloch, Madison 4-H - Springcreek
Haught, Tate Springtown FFA
Withaeger, Nicholas 4-H - Peaster
Seal, Layne Weatherford FFA
Carpenter, Kian 4-H - Brock
Streib, Samantha Poolville FFA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.