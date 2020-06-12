PCLIA

Jr. Nubian -Under 6 months

Ode, Allison 4-H Millsap, Reserve Champion Jr. Nubian

Fontenot, Roslyn 4-H - Springcreek

Fontenot, Roslyn 4-H - Springcreek

 

Jr. Nubian - 12 to 24 months (Never Fresh)

Logan, Erin Weatherford FFA, Reserve Champion, Grand Champion Jr. Nubian

Oneil, Mary Karen Weatherford FFA

 

Jr. AODB - under 6 months

Hoes, Dylan 4-H - Springtown

Ode, Allison 4-H Millsap

Chapin, Natalie 4-H - Peaster

Hanson, Ellie Weatherford FFA

Hamilton, Emma Jean Springtown FFA

 

Jr. - AODB 6 to 12 months

Shreves, Madison 4-H - Springtown

Shreves, Madison 4-H - Springtown

Chapin, Natalie 4-H - Peaster

 

Jr. - AODB 12 to 24 months (Never Fresh)

Ode, Allison 4-H Millsap, Grand Champion Jr. AOD

Hoes, Dylan 4-H - Springtown, Reserve Champion Jr. AO

Shreves, Madison 4-H - Springtown

Hoes, Dylan 4-H - Springtown

Shreves, Madison 4-H - Springtown

 

Sr. - Nubian 2 to 4 years

Logan, Erin Weatherford FFA

Logan, Erin Weatherford FFA

Rovnyak, Randi Weatherford FFA

 

Sr. - AODB under 2 years

Boyd, Daphne 4-H - Peaster

Godbey, Kyler 4-H Millsap

 

Sr. - AODB 2 - 4 years of age

Ode, Allison 4-H Millsap, Grand Champion Champion Sr. AODB

Hoes, Dylan 4-H - Springtown, Reserve Champion Sr. AODB

Hoes, Dylan 4-H - Springtown

Boyd, Clark 4-H - Peaster

Godbey, Kimzey 4-H Millsap

Tags

Recommended for you