Jr. Nubian -Under 6 months
Ode, Allison 4-H Millsap, Reserve Champion Jr. Nubian
Fontenot, Roslyn 4-H - Springcreek
Fontenot, Roslyn 4-H - Springcreek
Jr. Nubian - 12 to 24 months (Never Fresh)
Logan, Erin Weatherford FFA, Reserve Champion, Grand Champion Jr. Nubian
Oneil, Mary Karen Weatherford FFA
Jr. AODB - under 6 months
Hoes, Dylan 4-H - Springtown
Ode, Allison 4-H Millsap
Chapin, Natalie 4-H - Peaster
Hanson, Ellie Weatherford FFA
Hamilton, Emma Jean Springtown FFA
Jr. - AODB 6 to 12 months
Shreves, Madison 4-H - Springtown
Shreves, Madison 4-H - Springtown
Chapin, Natalie 4-H - Peaster
Jr. - AODB 12 to 24 months (Never Fresh)
Ode, Allison 4-H Millsap, Grand Champion Jr. AOD
Hoes, Dylan 4-H - Springtown, Reserve Champion Jr. AO
Shreves, Madison 4-H - Springtown
Hoes, Dylan 4-H - Springtown
Shreves, Madison 4-H - Springtown
Sr. - Nubian 2 to 4 years
Logan, Erin Weatherford FFA
Logan, Erin Weatherford FFA
Rovnyak, Randi Weatherford FFA
Sr. - AODB under 2 years
Boyd, Daphne 4-H - Peaster
Godbey, Kyler 4-H Millsap
Sr. - AODB 2 - 4 years of age
Ode, Allison 4-H Millsap, Grand Champion Champion Sr. AODB
Hoes, Dylan 4-H - Springtown, Reserve Champion Sr. AODB
Hoes, Dylan 4-H - Springtown
Boyd, Clark 4-H - Peaster
Godbey, Kimzey 4-H Millsap
