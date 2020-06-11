Lee, Braeden, 4-H Millsap, 1st Junior
Hamilton, Adalyn, 4-H Millsap, 1st Junior
Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA, 1st Senior
Jones, Makenzie, 4-H Millsap, 1st Senior
Gannon, Kylie, Weatherford FFA, 2nd Junior
Hamann, Koen, 4-H - Peaster, 2nd Junior
Meals1, Emily, Millsap FFA, 2nd Senior
Lee, Haiden, 4-H Millsap, 3rd Junior
Christman, Kambria, Peaster FFA, 3rd Senior
Rabb, Carson, 4-H - Brock, 4th Junior
Hamilton, Brooke, Brock FFA, 4th Senior
Prellwitz, Jillian, 4-H Millsap, 5th Junior
Kirk, Kannon, Aledo FFA, 5th Senior
