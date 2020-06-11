Lee, Braeden, 4-H Millsap, 1st Junior

Hamilton, Adalyn, 4-H Millsap, 1st Junior

 Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA, 1st Senior

Jones, Makenzie, 4-H Millsap, 1st Senior

Gannon, Kylie, Weatherford FFA, 2nd Junior

Hamann, Koen, 4-H - Peaster, 2nd Junior

Meals1, Emily, Millsap FFA, 2nd Senior

Lee, Haiden, 4-H Millsap, 3rd Junior

Christman, Kambria, Peaster FFA, 3rd Senior

Rabb, Carson, 4-H - Brock, 4th Junior

Hamilton, Brooke, Brock FFA, 4th Senior

Prellwitz, Jillian, 4-H Millsap, 5th Junior

Kirk, Kannon, Aledo FFA, 5th Senior

