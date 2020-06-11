American Heifers born after 7/1/18
1. Mooneyham, Lilah 4-H, Parker County 1
2. Westberry, William, Springtown FFA
American Heifers born 1/1/18 to 6/30/18
1. Lee, Braeden, 4-H Millsap, American Champion
2. Meals1, Emily, Millsap FFA, American Reserve
3. Haber, Corbin, Aledo FFA
4. Hamann, Koen, 4-H - Peaster
5. Haber, Corbin, Aledo FFA
American Heifers born 7/1/17 to 12/31/17
1. Rabb, Carson, 4-H - Brock
2. Rabb, Falyn, 4-H - Brock
3. Seal, Layne, Weatherford FFA
British Heifers born after 7/1/18
1. Kirk, Kannon, Aledo FFA
2. Winburne, Clara, Weatherford FFA
3. Olsen, Trace, Brock FFA
British Heifers born 1/1/18 to 6/30/18
1. Lee, Haiden, 4-H Millsap, Reserve Champion, British Champion
2. Alford, Mya, Brock FFA, British Reserve
3. Spooner, Dane, Weatherford FFA
4. Baker, Ellee, Millsap FFA
5. Prellwitz, Jillian, 4-H Millsap
British Heifers born 7/1/17 to 12/31/17
1. Spooner, Tristan, Weatherford FFA
2. Moomaw., Kayden, Millsap FFA
3. Olsen, Trace Brock FFA
British Heifers/Cows born 1/1/17 to 6/30/17
1. Dabelstein, Jordyn, Millsap FFA
European Heifers born after 7/1/18
1. Sims, Cameron, 4-H Millsap
2. Ellerbusch, Jacob, Aledo FFA
European Heifers born 1/1/18 to 6/30/18
1. Boelter, Carolina, 4-H - Springcreek, Grand Champion, European Champion
2. Hamilton, Brooke, Brock FFA, European Reserve
3. Christman, Kambria, Peaster FFA
4. Mustian, Myla, 4-H - Springcreek
5. Stephens, Ryder, Springtown FFA
European Heifers born 7/1/17 to 12/31/17
1. McConathy, Clayton, Peaster FFA
2. Moore, Joshua, 4-H - Springtown
European Heifers/Cows born 1/1/17 to 6/30/17
1. Jones, Makenzie, 4-H Millsap
Long Horn
1. Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA, Reserve Champion, Champion Junior Long Ho
2. Hamilton, Adalyn, 4-H Millsap
3. Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA 1 Grand Champion Champion Senior Long Ho
4. Conlon, Taylor, Weatherford FFA
5. Hamilton, Adalyn, 4-H Millsap, Reserve Champion Junior
6. Gannon, Kylie, Weatherford FFA, Reserve Champion Senior
7. Welborn, Bonnie, 4-H - Parker County
8. Elliott, Aleena, Weatherford FFA
9. Slovak, Bradley, Weatherford FFA
10. Seal, Layne, Weatherford FFA
11. Schwarz, Lainey, Weatherford FFA
12. Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA
13. Conlon, Clara, Weatherford FFA
