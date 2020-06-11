American Heifers born after 7/1/18

1. Mooneyham, Lilah 4-H, Parker County 1

2. Westberry, William, Springtown FFA

 

American Heifers born 1/1/18 to 6/30/18

1. Lee, Braeden, 4-H Millsap, American Champion

2.  Meals1, Emily, Millsap FFA, American Reserve

3. Haber, Corbin, Aledo FFA

4. Hamann, Koen, 4-H - Peaster

5. Haber, Corbin, Aledo FFA

 

American Heifers born 7/1/17 to 12/31/17

1. Rabb, Carson, 4-H - Brock

2. Rabb, Falyn, 4-H - Brock

3. Seal, Layne, Weatherford FFA

 

British Heifers born after 7/1/18

1. Kirk, Kannon, Aledo FFA

2. Winburne, Clara, Weatherford FFA

3. Olsen, Trace, Brock FFA

 

British Heifers born 1/1/18 to 6/30/18

1. Lee, Haiden, 4-H Millsap, Reserve Champion, British Champion

2. Alford, Mya, Brock FFA, British Reserve

3. Spooner, Dane, Weatherford FFA

4. Baker, Ellee, Millsap FFA

5. Prellwitz, Jillian, 4-H Millsap

 

British Heifers born 7/1/17 to 12/31/17

1. Spooner, Tristan, Weatherford FFA

2. Moomaw., Kayden, Millsap FFA

3. Olsen, Trace Brock FFA

 

British Heifers/Cows born 1/1/17 to 6/30/17

1. Dabelstein, Jordyn, Millsap FFA

 

European Heifers born after 7/1/18

1. Sims, Cameron, 4-H Millsap

2. Ellerbusch, Jacob, Aledo FFA

 

European Heifers born 1/1/18 to 6/30/18

1. Boelter, Carolina, 4-H - Springcreek, Grand Champion, European Champion

2. Hamilton, Brooke, Brock FFA, European Reserve

3. Christman, Kambria, Peaster FFA

4. Mustian, Myla, 4-H - Springcreek

5. Stephens, Ryder, Springtown FFA

 

European Heifers born 7/1/17 to 12/31/17

1. McConathy, Clayton, Peaster FFA

2. Moore, Joshua, 4-H - Springtown

 

European Heifers/Cows born 1/1/17 to 6/30/17

1. Jones, Makenzie, 4-H Millsap

 

Long Horn

1. Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA, Reserve Champion, Champion Junior Long Ho

2. Hamilton, Adalyn, 4-H Millsap

3. Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA 1 Grand Champion Champion Senior Long Ho

4. Conlon, Taylor, Weatherford FFA

5. Hamilton, Adalyn, 4-H Millsap, Reserve Champion Junior

6. Gannon, Kylie, Weatherford FFA, Reserve Champion Senior

7. Welborn, Bonnie, 4-H - Parker County

8. Elliott, Aleena, Weatherford FFA

9. Slovak, Bradley, Weatherford FFA

10. Seal, Layne, Weatherford FFA

11. Schwarz, Lainey, Weatherford FFA

12. Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA

13. Conlon, Clara, Weatherford FFA

