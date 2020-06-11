001-Peppers
1. Adair, Max, Weatherford FFA
2. Lane, Cameron, Brock FFA
3. Schrick, Kagen, Brock FFA
4. Lane, Sydney, Brock FFA
5. Camp, Brynlie, Brock FFA
002-Corn/Cucumber/Okra
1. Pope, Maggi, Brock FFA
2. Brim, Landri, Brock FFA
3. Pope, Jayli, Brock FFA
4. Presti, Carson, Brock FFA
5. Walker, Lanie, 4-H - Springcreek
003-Tomatoes/Beans/Peacans
1. Lane, Sydney, Brock FFA, Reserve Champion
2. Adair, Max, Weatherford FFA
3. Galaher, Mykah, Weatherford FFA
4. Ribble, Rhett, Peaster FFA
5. Van Dyk, Garrett, 4-H - Aledo
004-Squash
1. Ribble, Rhett, Peaster FFA, Grand Champion
2. Altom, Kylie, Springtown FFA
3. Lang, Eli ,Poolville FFA
4. Lang, Evan, Poolville FFA
5. Brim, Macey, Brock FFA
005-Onions/Potatoes/Carrots
1. Brim, Landri, Brock FFA
2. Lang, Evan, Poolville FFA
3. Gibson, Preston, 4-H Lions
4. Brim, Macey, Brock FFA 4
5. Baker, Hayden, Brock FFA
