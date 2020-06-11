001-Peppers

1. Adair, Max, Weatherford FFA

2. Lane, Cameron, Brock FFA

3. Schrick, Kagen, Brock FFA

4. Lane, Sydney, Brock FFA

5. Camp, Brynlie, Brock FFA

 

002-Corn/Cucumber/Okra

1. Pope, Maggi, Brock FFA

2. Brim, Landri, Brock FFA

3. Pope, Jayli, Brock FFA

4. Presti, Carson, Brock FFA

5. Walker, Lanie, 4-H - Springcreek

 

003-Tomatoes/Beans/Peacans

1. Lane, Sydney, Brock FFA, Reserve Champion

2. Adair, Max, Weatherford FFA

3. Galaher, Mykah, Weatherford FFA

4. Ribble, Rhett, Peaster FFA

5. Van Dyk, Garrett, 4-H - Aledo

 

004-Squash

1. Ribble, Rhett, Peaster FFA, Grand Champion

2. Altom, Kylie, Springtown FFA

3. Lang, Eli ,Poolville FFA

4. Lang, Evan, Poolville FFA

5. Brim, Macey, Brock FFA

 

005-Onions/Potatoes/Carrots

1. Brim, Landri, Brock FFA

2. Lang, Evan, Poolville FFA

3. Gibson, Preston, 4-H Lions

4. Brim, Macey, Brock FFA 4

5. Baker, Hayden, Brock FFA

