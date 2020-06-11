Hamilton, Adalyn, 4-H Millsap, 1st Junior
Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA, 1st Senior
Gannon, Kylie, Weatherford FFA, 2nd Junior
Modena Verlene Camp Privitt Purefoy passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born the daughter of Lecil and Jewel Yancy Camp on May 17, 1925, in Natty Flat, Palo Pinto Co, Tx. Modena married J. C. Privitt on August 10, 1939. J.C. preceded her in death on June 18, 1979. She married Lawrence …
