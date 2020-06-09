001-01
1. Butler, Sadie, Peaster FFA
2. Cooper, Hope, Aledo FFA
3. Belt, Kylie, Aledo FFA
4. Wisdom, Maci, 4-H - Peaster
5. McCoy, Courtney, Weatherford
6. Bales, Grace, Peaster FFA
7. Adams, Ty, 4-H - Peaster
8. Meador, Conner, Millsap FFA
_____
001-02
1. Alford, Mya, Brock FFA, Reserve Champion Light Weight
2. Sears, Katie, 4-H - Peaster
3. Thomas, Claire, Brock FFA
4. Mayes, Blaze, 4-H - Aledo
5. Lewis, Heith, Peaster FFA
6. Hangan, Greylee, 4-H - Springcreek
7. Nelms, Lane, 4-H - Peaster
8. Brian, Kaden, 4-H - Springcreek
_____
001-03
1. Johnson, Dylan, Peaster FFA, Champion Light Weight
2. Johnson, Dylan, Peaster FFA
3. Sharp, Tessa, Peaster FFA
4. Medlin, Emma, 4-H - Springcreek
5. Medlin, Emma, 4-H - Springcreek
6. Goree, Kaitlyn, Springtown FFA
7. Alford, Mya, Brock FFA
8. Parris, Jackson, Peaster
_____
002-01
1. Altom, Kylie, Springtown FFA, Reserve Champion Medium Weight
2. Mayes, Aubrey, 4-H - Aledo
3. Rogers, Ashlynn, Brock FFA
4. Thomas1, Kate, Brock FFA
5. Calhoun, Charlee,1 Brock FFA
6. Mayes, Stran, 4-H - Aledo
7. Goree, Tye, Springtown FFA
8. Dickerson, Mallory Brock FFA
_____
002-02
1. Altom, Kylie, Springtown FFA, Champion Medium Weight
2. Thomas, Halle, Peaster FFA
3. Franklin, Trinity, Brock FFA
4. Smeal, Braydon, Poolville FFA
5. Cowdrey, Collier, 4-H - Springcreek
6. Salmons, Selah, 4-H - Peaster
7. Johnson, Lillie, Peaster FFA
8. Franklin, Trinity, Brock FFA
_____
003-01
1. Thomas, Halle, Peaster FFA, Grand Champion, Champion Heavy Weight
2. Mabry, Avery, Brock FFA, Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion Heavy Weight
3. Mayes, Blaze, 4-H - Aledo
4. Ibarra, Dulce, Weatherford
5. Mayes1, Aubrey, 4-H - Aledo
6. McCulloch, Madison, 4-H - Springcreek
7. Haydon, Caroline, Brock FFA
8. Butler, Lily, Peaster FFA
_____
003-02
1. Sears, Katie, 4-H - Peaster
2. Johnson, Lillie, Peaster FFA
3. Toles, Maegan, Brock FFA
4. Winstead, Haylee, Springtown FFA
5. Toles, Maegan, Brock FFA
6. McCulloch, Madison, 4-H - Springcreek
7. Hardison, Brittney, Weatherford
8. Martinez, Chris, Weatherford
_____
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.