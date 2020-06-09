IMG_2208.jpg

001-01

1. Butler, Sadie, Peaster FFA

2. Cooper, Hope, Aledo FFA

3. Belt, Kylie, Aledo FFA 

4. Wisdom, Maci, 4-H - Peaster

5. McCoy, Courtney, Weatherford

6. Bales, Grace, Peaster FFA

7. Adams, Ty, 4-H - Peaster

8. Meador, Conner, Millsap FFA

_____

001-02

1. Alford, Mya, Brock FFA, Reserve Champion Light Weight

2. Sears, Katie, 4-H - Peaster

3. Thomas, Claire, Brock FFA

4. Mayes, Blaze, 4-H - Aledo

5. Lewis, Heith, Peaster FFA

6. Hangan, Greylee, 4-H - Springcreek

7. Nelms, Lane, 4-H - Peaster

8. Brian, Kaden, 4-H - Springcreek

_____

001-03

1. Johnson, Dylan, Peaster FFA, Champion Light Weight

2. Johnson, Dylan, Peaster FFA

3. Sharp, Tessa, Peaster FFA

4. Medlin, Emma, 4-H - Springcreek

5. Medlin, Emma, 4-H - Springcreek

6. Goree, Kaitlyn, Springtown FFA

7. Alford, Mya, Brock FFA 

8. Parris, Jackson, Peaster

_____

002-01

1. Altom, Kylie, Springtown FFA, Reserve Champion Medium Weight

2. Mayes, Aubrey, 4-H - Aledo

3. Rogers, Ashlynn, Brock FFA

4. Thomas1, Kate, Brock FFA

5. Calhoun, Charlee,1 Brock FFA

6. Mayes, Stran, 4-H - Aledo

7. Goree, Tye, Springtown FFA

8. Dickerson, Mallory Brock FFA

_____

002-02

1. Altom, Kylie, Springtown FFA, Champion Medium Weight

2. Thomas, Halle, Peaster FFA

3. Franklin, Trinity, Brock FFA

4. Smeal, Braydon, Poolville FFA

5.  Cowdrey, Collier, 4-H - Springcreek

6. Salmons, Selah, 4-H - Peaster

7. Johnson, Lillie, Peaster FFA

8. Franklin, Trinity, Brock FFA

_____

003-01

1. Thomas, Halle, Peaster FFA, Grand Champion, Champion Heavy Weight

2. Mabry, Avery, Brock FFA, Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion Heavy Weight

3. Mayes, Blaze, 4-H - Aledo

4. Ibarra, Dulce, Weatherford

5. Mayes1, Aubrey, 4-H - Aledo

6. McCulloch, Madison, 4-H - Springcreek

7. Haydon, Caroline, Brock FFA

8. Butler, Lily, Peaster FFA

_____

003-02

1. Sears, Katie, 4-H - Peaster

2. Johnson, Lillie, Peaster FFA

3. Toles, Maegan, Brock FFA

4. Winstead, Haylee, Springtown FFA

5. Toles, Maegan, Brock FFA

6. McCulloch, Madison, 4-H - Springcreek

7. Hardison, Brittney, Weatherford

8. Martinez, Chris, Weatherford

_____

 

Tags

Recommended for you