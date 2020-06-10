PCLIA

001-01

1. Morris, Klaire, 4-H - Springcreek, American Reserve

2. Hines, Cade, Poolville FFA

3. Willis, Roree, Springtown FFA

4. Jones, Clay, 4-H Millsap

5. Flaugher, Kali, Springtown FFA

6. Ellerbusch, Jacob, Aledo FFA

7. Hicks, Emily, 4-H - Parker County

8. Winfrey, Waylon, Brock FFA

 

001-02

1. Van Newkirk, Charley, 4-H Lions, American Champion

2. Cowdrey, Conner, 4-H - Springcreek

3. McConathy, Clayton, Peaster FFA

4. Mey, Emma, Brock FFA

5. Lacey, Jonna, Springtown FFA

 

002-01

1. Mustian, Maddox, 4-H - Springcreek, British Reserve

2. Jones, Makenzie, 4-H Millsap

3. Willis, Roree, Springtown FFA

4. Olsen, Trace, Brock FFA

5. Miller, Wyatt, Springtown FFA

 

002-02

1. Smith, Macie, 4-H Lions

2. Garcia, Aubree, Brock FFA

3. Mayes, Aubrey, 4-H - Aledo, British Champion

 

003-01

1. Gammill, Gus, Poolville FFA

2. Murphy, Kinley, Poolville FFA

3. Hamlin, Tanner, Poolville FFA

4. Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA

5. Cowdrey, Collier, 4-H - Springcreek

6. Walters, Jack, Brock FFA

7. Johnson, Hayden, Weatherford FFA

8. Price, Wyatt, 4-H Millsap

9. Gibson, Preston, 4-H Lions

10. Hamlin, Tanner, Poolville FFA 

 

003-02

1. Hurlbert, Stetson, Brock FFA, Reserve Champion, European Reserve

2. Prellwitz, Jillian, 4-H Millsap

3. Gilbert, Brenley, Peaster FFA

4. Hampton, Addyson, 4-H - Parker County

5. Gilbert, Keegan, Peaster FFA

6. Willis, Rylee, Springtown FFA

7. Willis, Rance, Springtown FFA

8. Lacey, Kayla, Springtown FFA

 

003-03

1. Garcia, Gavin, Brock FFA

2. Mustian, Myla, 4-H - Springcreek

3. Fadden, Marley, Peaster FFA

4. Prellwitz, Gavin, 4-H Millsap

5. Kidd, Colten, Peaster FFA

6. Murphy, Kinley, Poolville FFA

7. Hamilton, Brooke, Brock FFA

8. Calzacorta, Corbin, Brock FFA

 

003-04

1. O'leary, Maddie, 4-H - Springcreek, Grand Champion, European Champion

2. Aldridge, Jacalynn 4-H - Springcreek

3. O'leary, Keagan 4-H - Springcreek

4. Glassinger, Emery, 4-H - Parker County

5. Mayes, Blaze, 4-H - Aledo

6. Fowler, Paizley, Peaster FFA

7. Garcia, Marlee, Brock FFA

8. Mayes, Stran, 4-H - Aledo

