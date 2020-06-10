001-01
1. Morris, Klaire, 4-H - Springcreek, American Reserve
2. Hines, Cade, Poolville FFA
3. Willis, Roree, Springtown FFA
4. Jones, Clay, 4-H Millsap
5. Flaugher, Kali, Springtown FFA
6. Ellerbusch, Jacob, Aledo FFA
7. Hicks, Emily, 4-H - Parker County
8. Winfrey, Waylon, Brock FFA
001-02
1. Van Newkirk, Charley, 4-H Lions, American Champion
2. Cowdrey, Conner, 4-H - Springcreek
3. McConathy, Clayton, Peaster FFA
4. Mey, Emma, Brock FFA
5. Lacey, Jonna, Springtown FFA
002-01
1. Mustian, Maddox, 4-H - Springcreek, British Reserve
2. Jones, Makenzie, 4-H Millsap
3. Willis, Roree, Springtown FFA
4. Olsen, Trace, Brock FFA
5. Miller, Wyatt, Springtown FFA
002-02
1. Smith, Macie, 4-H Lions
2. Garcia, Aubree, Brock FFA
3. Mayes, Aubrey, 4-H - Aledo, British Champion
003-01
1. Gammill, Gus, Poolville FFA
2. Murphy, Kinley, Poolville FFA
3. Hamlin, Tanner, Poolville FFA
4. Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA
5. Cowdrey, Collier, 4-H - Springcreek
6. Walters, Jack, Brock FFA
7. Johnson, Hayden, Weatherford FFA
8. Price, Wyatt, 4-H Millsap
9. Gibson, Preston, 4-H Lions
003-02
1. Hurlbert, Stetson, Brock FFA, Reserve Champion, European Reserve
2. Prellwitz, Jillian, 4-H Millsap
3. Gilbert, Brenley, Peaster FFA
4. Hampton, Addyson, 4-H - Parker County
5. Gilbert, Keegan, Peaster FFA
6. Willis, Rylee, Springtown FFA
7. Willis, Rance, Springtown FFA
8. Lacey, Kayla, Springtown FFA
003-03
1. Garcia, Gavin, Brock FFA
2. Mustian, Myla, 4-H - Springcreek
3. Fadden, Marley, Peaster FFA
4. Prellwitz, Gavin, 4-H Millsap
5. Kidd, Colten, Peaster FFA
6. Murphy, Kinley, Poolville FFA
7. Hamilton, Brooke, Brock FFA
8. Calzacorta, Corbin, Brock FFA
003-04
1. O'leary, Maddie, 4-H - Springcreek, Grand Champion, European Champion
2. Aldridge, Jacalynn 4-H - Springcreek
3. O'leary, Keagan 4-H - Springcreek
4. Glassinger, Emery, 4-H - Parker County
5. Mayes, Blaze, 4-H - Aledo
6. Fowler, Paizley, Peaster FFA
7. Garcia, Marlee, Brock FFA
8. Mayes, Stran, 4-H - Aledo
