1. Smith, Macie, 4-H Lions, 1st Junior
2. Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA, 1st Senior
3. Garcia, Gavin, Brock FFA, 2nd Junior
4. Jones, Makenzie, 4-H Millsap, 2nd Senior
5. Gilbert, Brenley, Peaster FFA, 3rd Junior
6. Cowdrey, Conner, 4-H - Springcreek, 3rd Senior
7. Murphy, Kinley, Poolville FFA, 4th Junior
8. Fadden, Marley, Peaster FFA, 4th Senior
9. Kidd, Colten, Peaster FFA, 5th Junior
10. Hamlin, Tanner, Poolville FFA, 5th Senior
