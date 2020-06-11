1. Brooke Hamilton, Brock FFA, Crytal Jones
2. Dane Spooner, Weatherford FFA, Kirkpatrick Cattle Co.
3. Kannon Kirk, Aledo FFA, Kirkpatrick Cattle Co.
4. Clayton McConathy, Peaster FFA, Charzille
5. Clara Winburn, Weatherford FFA, Natalie Brown
Modena Verlene Camp Privitt Purefoy passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born the daughter of Lecil and Jewel Yancy Camp on May 17, 1925, in Natty Flat, Palo Pinto Co, Tx. Modena married J. C. Privitt on August 10, 1939. J.C. preceded her in death on June 18, 1979. She married Lawrence …
