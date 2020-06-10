PCLIA

014

1. Coddington, Gracierae, 4-H - Springcreek, Grand Champion, Single Fryer Champion

2. Perdue, Cassara, 4-H - Springcreek, Single Fryer Reserve

3. Denbow, Logyn, 4-H - Springcreek

4. Perdue, Cassara 4-H - Springcreek

5. Houghton, Eric, 4-H Lions

6. Kemp, Paden, Peaster FFA

7. Martin, Gatlyn, Brock FFA

8. Ogle, Michelle, Brock FFA

9. Jones, Callie, Brock FFA

10. Mabry, Avery, Brock FFA

 

015

1. Kemp, Paden, Peaster FFA, Reserve Champion, Pen Of Three Champion

2. Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA, Pen Of Three Reserve

3. Schwarz, Lainey, Weatherford FFA

4. Hamann, Koen, 4-H - Peaster

5. Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA

6. Schwarz, Lainey, Weatherford FFA

7. Shands, Kaylynn, 4-H - Springcreek

8. Scott, Shelby, Weatherford FFA

9. Hines, Madison, Weatherford FFA

10. Austin, Westlyn, 4-H - Springcreek

