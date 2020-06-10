014
1. Coddington, Gracierae, 4-H - Springcreek, Grand Champion, Single Fryer Champion
2. Perdue, Cassara, 4-H - Springcreek, Single Fryer Reserve
3. Denbow, Logyn, 4-H - Springcreek
4. Perdue, Cassara 4-H - Springcreek
5. Houghton, Eric, 4-H Lions
6. Kemp, Paden, Peaster FFA
7. Martin, Gatlyn, Brock FFA
8. Ogle, Michelle, Brock FFA
9. Jones, Callie, Brock FFA
10. Mabry, Avery, Brock FFA
015
1. Kemp, Paden, Peaster FFA, Reserve Champion, Pen Of Three Champion
2. Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA, Pen Of Three Reserve
3. Schwarz, Lainey, Weatherford FFA
4. Hamann, Koen, 4-H - Peaster
5. Schwarz, Kassidy, Weatherford FFA
6. Schwarz, Lainey, Weatherford FFA
7. Shands, Kaylynn, 4-H - Springcreek
8. Scott, Shelby, Weatherford FFA
9. Hines, Madison, Weatherford FFA
10. Austin, Westlyn, 4-H - Springcreek
