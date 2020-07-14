Here are the early voting numbers from Palo Pinto County for the 2020 Primary Run-off Election:
Palo Pinto County
U.S. Senator - Democratic Party
MJ Hegar: 150 votes, 60%
Royce West: 100 votes, 40%
Railroad Commissioner - Democratic Party
"Beto" Alonzo: 108 votes, 44.3%
Chrysta Castaneda: 138 votes, 55.7%
State Rep., District 60 - Republican Party
Jon Francis: 559 votes, 29.3%
Glenn Rogers: 1,348 votes, 70.7%
District clerk - Republican Party
Sherry Roberson: 772 votes, 41.31%
Jonna Banks: 1,097 votes, 58.69%
