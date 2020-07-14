Here are the early voting numbers from Palo Pinto County for the 2020 Primary Run-off Election:

Palo Pinto County

U.S. Senator - Democratic Party

MJ Hegar: 150 votes, 60%

Royce West: 100 votes, 40%

Railroad Commissioner - Democratic Party

"Beto" Alonzo: 108 votes, 44.3%

Chrysta Castaneda: 138 votes, 55.7%

State Rep., District 60 - Republican Party

Jon Francis: 559 votes, 29.3%

Glenn Rogers: 1,348 votes, 70.7%

District clerk - Republican Party

Sherry Roberson: 772 votes, 41.31%

Jonna Banks: 1,097 votes, 58.69%

