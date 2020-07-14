Here are the early voting numbers from Parker County for the 2020 Primary Run-off Election:
Parker County
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 7 - Republican Party
Elizabeth Beach: 493 votes, 33.1%
Brian Walker: 760 votes, 66.32%
U.S. Senator - Democratic Party
MJ Hegar: 760 votes, 66.32%
Royce West: 386 votes, 33.68%
Railroad Commissioner - Democratic Party
"Beto" Alonzo: 371 votes, 33.10%
Chrysta Castaneda: 750 votes, 66.9%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.