Here are the early voting numbers from Parker County for the 2020 Primary Run-off Election:

Parker County

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 7 - Republican Party

Elizabeth Beach: 493 votes, 33.1%

Brian Walker: 760 votes, 66.32%

U.S. Senator - Democratic Party

MJ Hegar: 760 votes, 66.32%

Royce West: 386 votes, 33.68%

Railroad Commissioner - Democratic Party

"Beto" Alonzo: 371 votes, 33.10%

Chrysta Castaneda: 750 votes, 66.9%

