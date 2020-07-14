Final but unofficial results are as follows:

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 7 - Republican Party

Elizabeth Beach: 904 votes, 33.1%

Brian Walker: 1,826 votes, 66.9%

U.S. Senator - Democratic Party

MJ Hegar: 1,182 votes, 667.47%

Royce West: 570 votes, 32.53%

Railroad Commissioner - Democratic Party

"Beto" Alonzo: 557 votes, 32.59%

Chrysta Castaneda: 1,152 votes, 67.41%

City of Fort Worth Proposition A - Republican Party

For: 34 votes, 97.14%

Against: 1 vote, 2.86%

City of Fort Worth Proposition A - Democratic Party

For: 11 votes, 39.29%

Against: 17 votes, 60.71%

