Final but unofficial results are as follows:
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 7 - Republican Party
Elizabeth Beach: 904 votes, 33.1%
Brian Walker: 1,826 votes, 66.9%
U.S. Senator - Democratic Party
MJ Hegar: 1,182 votes, 667.47%
Royce West: 570 votes, 32.53%
Railroad Commissioner - Democratic Party
"Beto" Alonzo: 557 votes, 32.59%
Chrysta Castaneda: 1,152 votes, 67.41%
City of Fort Worth Proposition A - Republican Party
For: 34 votes, 97.14%
Against: 1 vote, 2.86%
City of Fort Worth Proposition A - Democratic Party
For: 11 votes, 39.29%
Against: 17 votes, 60.71%
