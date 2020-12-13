ARLINGTON – A night after winning the coveted all-around world championship, Stetson Wright returned to make his 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo one for the ages.
It ended in fitting fashion as Wright split first with a 92-point ride on Bar T Rodeo’s Angel’s Landing to win the bull riding world championship at Globe Life Field, Dec. 12.
“I was in the race for the all-around and to come out on top I was at a loss for words, I was star struck to beat guys I look up to,” said Wright, who locked up the all-around crown Dec. 11. “But winning the all-around world title meant so much to me, but to win it again feels better for the simple fact that people might say I was lucky my first time. But I feel like after the second one, maybe they’ll still think I’m lucky, but everyone has their own opinion, and it doesn’t change the fact that I got what I wanted, so I’m just happy to be here.”
Wright has won back-to-back all-around world championships – the first to do so since Trevor Brazile in 2014 and 2015.
At 21, Wright is the youngest cowboy to be crowned All-Around World Champion in his first two seasons. He became the first cowboy to win the all-around gold buckle and a roughstock world championship in the same year since Ty Murray in 1998. Murray won the all-around and bull riding titles that year.
“That’s what I always wanted growing up, to be one of the best cowboys to ever live,” Wright said. “That means a lot to hear people talk that highly about me makes me feel lucky and happy to be where I’m at.”
In the bull riding, Wright edged Ty Wallace for the world crown. Wright finished with $267,941, edging Ty Wallace, who came in with $256,599.
Stetson clinched his inaugural bull riding world title by placing second in the average with 539 points on six head. Wallace was third in the average with 533.5 points on six. Colten Fritzlan won the average with 605 points on seven.
“It was crazy. Ty Wallace, Colten Fritzlan and Ky Hamilton all rode phenomenally,” Wright said. “Every guy did this week, but it came down to us four in the last round and it was crazy to come out on top. This is what I live for, the stories when it comes down to the last ride.”
Kaycee Feild becomes third bareback rider to win five world titles
Kaycee Feild is a world champion again.
Feild won his fifth bareback world championship and first since 2014 with a 91-point ride on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Junior Bonner on a re-ride.
“I’m trying to block it all out before I start crying when I see my family,” Feild said. “This is pretty special. I have a lot to say, but I don’t even know where to begin. I’m really excited.”
Feild finished first in the world standings with $277,648. Tim O’Connell finished second with $270,991.
The difference in the world title was Feild placed second in the average with 849.5 points on 10 head and earned $54,576, while O’Connell was third in the average with 847.5 points and earned $43,154.
Feild, who also won world championships in 2011-2014, is tied with ProRodeo Hall of Famers Joe Alexander and Bruce Ford with the most bareback riding world titles in PRCA history.
“This one is better than the first one, second one, all of them,” he said. “The competition is stiffer than ever. Finding the motivation and the drive was something I had to dig really deep for, more than I have in the past.”
Saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright captures second world title
Ryder Wright split the Round 10 win with a 91-point ride on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Big Texas to catapult to the world and average championships at the 2020 Wrangler NFR.
Wright also won a world title in 2017.
“(This feels) twice as good,” Wright said. “That horse has been around forever. I remember my dad (Cody) got on that horse when I was little. I think he’s like 20 years old. Super happy to have him.”
By splitting the go-round with his brother Stetson, Ryder finished with five go-round wins – Rounds 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10. He tied the PRCA record for most saddle bronc riding wins at the NFR for the second time in his career, doing it first in 2016. He shares the record with Billy Etbauer (1992, 1999 and 2005) and Dan Mortensen (1998).
Ryder also established a saddle bronc riding average record at the NFR with 876.5 points on 10 head.
“I’ve had an awesome week,” Ryder said. “Couldn’t have drawn any better than I did. That’s a huge part in winning world titles, drawing good horses. I was lucky enough to capitalize on them. I was feeling pretty good today. I was confident and just let it play out, and it worked out in my favor.”
Mayfield holds on to win first gold buckle
Tie-down roper Shad Mayfield had a forgetful 2020 Wrangler NFR, placing in just two rounds and registering six no-times.
But Mayfield rode a huge regular-season performance to finish atop the world standings with $198,399, just $231 more than second-place Marty Yates.
Mayfield came into the NFR with an $89,479 lead over his nearest competitor, and he needed every dollar.
“It means the world to me,” Mayfield said. “It’s something I wanted growing up, it’s been a dream of mine. I had a great year coming in, the best year I could ever imagine having. I had a rough Finals, I really didn’t rope like I should have, but God had big plans, he put me here for a reason, and I think just having a good season paid off.
“I don’t think I roped to my full capability, and I knew it could go either way. I just kept my head up, knew what the other guys had to beat and paid attention to that and knew I needed to make my best run (in Round 10). I really didn’t think I’d won the world walking out of there but then they told me, and it’s a great feeling.”
Team roping partners Lovell, Eaves win world titles
With a world championship in reach, team ropers Colby Lovell and Paul Eaves won Round 10 with a 4.4-second run to capture coveted world championship gold buckles.
Lovell finished with $187,836 in the world standings, defeating second-place Luke Brown by $453. Eaves finished with $178,486, edging runner-up Payden Bray by $2,983. Eaves also won a team roping heeling world championship in 2018 while roping with Clay Smith.
“It was crucial, we had to do it,” Eaves said. “We had to win the round to win the world and it was everything, and we knew coming into it that it would be that way.”
Despite the magnitude of the moment in Round 10 Lovell stayed calm.
“Everything this week we’ve been through with the ups and downs and trying to stay focused, do our job and being fortunate enough here at the end, I didn’t have any jitters,” Lovell said. “If it came together, it came together. I told my wife if it happens, it happens and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Paul and I talked before this and I made up my mind if Luke (Brown’s) run placed in the round I was just going to go win money and try to get paid, but the way it fell together, Paul and I were talking and I said we’ll try to win the round.
“Our steer was slower, and he came to the left. I was relying on my horse (Bartender) to let me catch up fast and be really close to the steer. When I got up there and stuck it on him, I knew I was in a bad spot and I tried to hang him, and I saw Paul coming and I went for it, and he heeled the fire out of him.”
Eaves said he and Lovell tried to keep things simple in Round 10.
“When we were here (Friday), we saw the standings, and the average plays such a big part in this deal that nobody ever wins the world without at least some average money,” Eaves said. “I guess it wasn’t entirely in our hands, we had to do the best we could do, and it had to fall right, but it was exciting all day knowing we had a chance.”
Lovell reflected on what it was like to win his inaugural gold buckle.
“Man, it’s everything,” he said. “There’s a fine line of people that have it and you grow up roping your whole life wanting it. Last night on the stage (for the Round 9 winner’s presentation) I was the only one without one (a world champion buckle) and I thought about that while standing up there. You strive to be the best and strive to keep the confidence to think you’re the best. If you don’t think you’re the best then it’s hard to compete against these guys.”
Eaves was also happy with gold buckle No. 2.
“It’s a personal thing, satisfaction, to do that,” Eaves said. “Everyone forgets about it the next year but for yourself on the inside, it’s an awesome stage to be on.”
Edler wins world in Wrangler NFR debut
Steer wrestler Jacob Edler will never forget his first trip to the Wrangler NFR.
The State Center, Iowa, cowboy clocked a 3.9-second time to place fourth in the final round and win the average and world championships.
Edler finished with $200,510 in the world standings to edge Stetson Jorgensen, who had $198,830.
Edler won the average with a 43.4-second time on 10 head. Jorgenson was second at 43.7 seconds.
Jorgensen had a 5.0-second run and failed to place in Round 10.
“I’m still trying to make everything come to reality right now,” Edler said. “I don’t know whether to cheer, laugh, cry, what I’m supposed to do. I’ve wanted this so bad and I’ve worked so hard the last six years.
Coming into my first NFR and doing this, it’s unbelievable right now.”
Edler didn’t out-think himself before he arrived at Globe Life Field, Dec. 12.
“My thoughts were, I knew it was going to be a one-hitter,” he said. “I wasn’t the favorite coming into today. I was a little bit of an underdog coming into today. I knew that I really needed to take as much start as I could at that steer and have everything line out perfectly, and it ended up lining out perfectly.
“Stetson’s such a great competitor, he got a little bit of a bad draw today. I am ever-so grateful for him letting me ride his horse. Without Stetson Jorgensen, there is no way I could ever have done this.
“I told him, ‘Thank you so much. Thank you for being a friend. One of these gold buckles is headed your way. You bulldog way too good not to have one.’”
Kinsel finishes record-setting NFR with third world title
Hailey Kinsel now has three barrel racing world titles, and all three over the last three seasons.
The Cotulla, Texas, cowgirl won five rounds and placed in eight at the 2020 Wrangler NFR to finish with $349,076 in the PRCA | RAM World Standings.
Kinsel earned $270,615 at the NFR, a barrel racing record. Thanks to those earnings, Kinsel also won the RAM Top Gun Award, which goes to the contestant who wins the most money in any single event at the Wrangler NFR.
“They’re all so equally different in so many ways,” Kinsel said about her world titles. “The first one being a dream that you know is there. The second being you know what it really feels like. And the third, being this year and being as crazy as it was, it was more than just a want. It was something, I set goals. It doesn’t fulfill everything for you, it doesn’t just completely bring you all the joy in the world, but it dang sure helps. To be able to pull it off this year with all the craziness we went through and the hard times in my life and to be able to rise up from that and do something so awesome here is not something I could have planned.”
Kinsel also knows she has a superstar horse in Sister.
“They ask if she knows how special she is, and absolutely she knows she’s special to me, but I don’t think she knows she’s done a great thing,” Kinsel said. “I think she just has a great time. That, for me, is the most important thing. She loves it, she continues to love it, she has a blast out there. She doesn’t do it for anything I do it for. She does it because she thinks I asked her to and she likes me.”
2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results
Round 10, Dec. 12
Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Bareback Riding: 1. Kaycee Feild, 91 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Junior Bonner, $26,231; 2. Jess Pope, 89.5, $20,731; 3. Tim O’Connell, 89, $15,654; 4. Clayton Biglow, 88, $11,000; 5. Jake Brown, 87, $6,769; 6. Cole Reiner, 85.5, $4,231; 7. Mason Clements, 84; 8. (tie) Leighton Berry and Winn Ratliff, 83.5 each; 10. Tanner Aus, 83; 11. Chad Rutherford, 82; 12. Tilden Hooper, 79; 13. Jamie Howlett, 75.5; 14. Orin Larsen, NS. 15. Richmond Champion, OUT. Average: 1. Jess Pope, 853 points on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Kaycee Feild, 849.5, $54,577; 3. Tim O’Connell, 847.5, $43,154; 4. Tanner Aus, 829, $31,731; 5. Mason Clements, 810.5, $22,846; 6. Cole Reiner, 764 points on nine head, $16,500; 7. Leighton Berry, 748.5, $11,423; 8. Orin Larsen, 741.5, $6,346; 9. Tilden Hooper, 734; 10. Chad Rutherford, 729.5; 11. Winn Ratliff, 715.5; 12. Jamie Howlett, 712.5; 13. Richmond Champion, 680.5 points on eight head; 14. Clayton Biglow, 640; 15. Jake Brown, 494.5 points on six head. World standings: 1. Kaycee Feild, $277,648; 2. Tim O’Connell, $270,991; 3. Jess Pope, $220,029; 4. Tanner Aus, $174,533; 5. Cole Reiner, $154,325; 6. Orin Larsen, $152,526; 7. Clayton Biglow, $151,415; 8. Richmond Champion, $142,123; 9. Leighton Berry, $132,065; 10. Mason Clements, $124,770; 11. Tilden Hooper, $116,530; 12. Jamie Howlett, $80,813; 13. Chad Rutherford, $77,874; 14. Winn Ratliff, $77,243; 15. Jake Brown, $59,547.
Steer Wrestling: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Will Lummus, 3.7 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Blake Knowles, 3.8, $15,654; 4. (tie) Matt Reeves and Jacob Edler, 3.9, $8,885 each; 6. Clayton Hass, 4.3, $4,231; 7. Bridger Anderson, 4.9; 8. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Stetson Jorgensen, 5.0 each; 10. Jace Melvin, 6.0; 11. Curtis Cassidy, 7.3; 12. Jacob Talley, 13.2; 13. Dakota Eldridge, 13.5; 14. Jule Hazen, 14.4; 15. Jesse Brown, NT. Average: 1. Jacob Edler, 43.4 seconds on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 43.7, $54,577; 3. Tyler Waguespack, 51.4, $43,154; 4. Will Lummus, 52.3, $31,731; 5. Dakota Eldridge, 54.4, $22,846; 6. Bridger Anderson, 56.2, $16,500; 7. Jace Melvin, 85.1, $11,423; 8. Jule Hazen, 85.8, $6,346; 9. Blake Knowles, 37.3 seconds on nine head; 10. Matt Reeves, 52.4; 11. Jacob Talley, 65.2; 12. Curtis Cassidy, 72.3; 13. Tanner Brunner, 46.5 seconds on eight head; 14. Clayton Hass, 53.6; 15. Jesse Brown, 34.1 seconds on seven head. World standings: 1. Jacob Edler, $200,510; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, $198,830; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $192,845; 4. Matt Reeves, $164,566; 5. Will Lummus, $155,837; 6. Dakota Eldridge, $148,649; 7. Jacob Talley, $138,329; 8. Blake Knowles, $132,304; 9. Bridger Anderson, $120,934; 10. Jace Melvin, $111,014; 11. Clayton Hass, $93,302; 12. Tanner Brunner, $93,270; 13. Jesse Brown, $88,559; 14. Jule Hazen , $75,961; 15. Curtis Cassidy, $68,932.
Team Roping: 1. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.4 seconds, $26,231 each; 2. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.7, $20,731; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.8, $15,654; 4. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 5.2, $11,000; 5. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.6, $6,769; 6. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 6.5, $4,231; 7. Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison, 10.6; 8. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 11.2; 9. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 14.4; 10. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch and Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, NT. Average: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 80.2 seconds on 10 head, $67,269 each; 2. Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell/Tyler Worley, 54.0 seconds on nine head, $54,577; 3. Nelson Wyatt./Levi Lord, 55.9, $43,154; 4. Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison, 62.3, $31,731; 5. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 68.6, $22,846; 6. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 83.6, $16,500; 7. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 41.4 seconds on seven head, $11,423; 8. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 48.0, $6,346; 9. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 50.2; 10. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 55.0; 11. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 55.3 seconds on six head; 12. Clay Tryan, Billings/Jake Long, 21.9 seconds on five head; 13. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 37.4; 14. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 47.0; 15. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 27.9 seconds on three head. World standings (headers): 1. Colby Lovell, $187,835; 2. Luke Brown, $187,383; 3. Erich Rogers, $175,503; 4. Nelson Wyatt, $166,390; 5. Andrew Ward, $160,180; 6. Clay Smith, $155,011; 7. Dustin Egusquiza, $151,176; 8. Jeff Flenniken, $149,084; 9. Clay Tryan, $140,540; 10. Chad Masters, $139,048; 11. Charly Crawford, $132,922; 12. Cody Snow, $125,343; 13. Levi Simpson, $101,648; 14. Brenten Hall, $90,145; 15. Kolton Schmidt, $76,676. World standings (heelers): 1. Paul Eaves, $178,486; 2. Paden Bray, $175,503; 3. Joseph Harrison, $168,017; 4. Levi Lord, $167,589; 5. Buddy Hawkins II, $160,180; 6. Jade Corkill, $155,011; 7. Tyler Worley, $150,830; 8. Jake Long, $146,137; 9. Travis Graves, $143,514; 10. Wesley Thorp, $139,048; 11. Logan Medlin, $132,313; 12. Junior Nogueira, $114,199; 13. Shay Dixon Carroll, $107,517; 14. Chase Tryan, $90,145; 15. Hunter Koch, $76,676.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, on Andrews Rodeo’s All or Nothin and Ryder Wright, points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Big Tex, 91 points, $23,481 each; 3. Brody Cress, 90.5, $15,654; 4. (tie) Lefty Holman and Zeke Thurston, 87, $8,885 each; 6. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Rusty Wright, 86.5, $2,115 each; 8. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Shorty Garrett, 83.5; 10. Taos Muncy, 83; 11. Chase Brooks, 82.5; 12. (tie) Allen Boore, Jacobs Crawley, Cole Elshere and Isaac Diaz, Jacobs Crawley, NS. Average: 1. Ryder Wright, 876.5 points on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Wyatt Casper, 774 points on nine, $54,577; 3. Chase Brooks, 742.5, $43,154; 4. Zeke Thurston, 741, $31,731; 5. Rusty Wright, 683 points on eight head, $22,846; 6. Lefty Holman, 681, $16,500; 7.Sterling Crawley, 670.5, $11,423; 8.Shorty Garrett, 660, $6,346; 9. Isaac Diaz, 657.5; 10. Stetson Dell Wright, 610 points on seven head; 11. Brody Cress, 598; 12. Allen Boore, 594; 13. Taos Muncy, 562; 14. Jacobs Crawley, 480.5 points on six head; 15. Cole Elshere, 79.5 points on one head. World standings: 1. Ryder Wright, $358,471; 2. Wyatt Casper, $320,984; 3. Brody Cress, $173,847; 4. Rusty Wright, $164,587; 5. Allen Boore, $163,654; 6. Lefty Holman, $160,997; 7. Stetson Dell Wright, $154,101; 8. Chase Brooks, $150,034; 9. Zeke Thurston, $141,261; 10. Shorty Garrett, $118,621; 11. Sterling Crawley, $90,378; 12. Isaac Diaz, $81,063; 13. Cole Elshere, $64,351; 14. Jacobs Crawley, $60,930; 15. Taos Muncy, $59,073.
Tie-Down Roping: 1. Haven Meged, 7.4 seconds, $26,231; 2. Hunter Herrin, 7.5, $20,731; 3. (tie) Ty Harris and Tyson Durfey, 7.9, $13,327 each; 5. Shane Hanchey, 8.0, $6,769; 6. Marty Yates, 8.1, $4,231; 7. Timber Moore, 8.3; 8. Westyn Hughes, 8.8; 9. Cory Solomon, 9.0; 10. Ryan Jarrett, 9.3; 11. Tyler Milligan, 9.4; 12. Caddo Lewallen, 12.3; 13. Adam Gray, 19.1; 14. (tie) Shad Mayfield, and Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, NT. Average: 1. Shane Hanchey, 83.1 seconds on 10 head, $67,269; 2. Marty Yates, 90.4, $54,577; 3. Cory Solomon, 95.2, $43,154; 4. Caddo Lewallen, 97.3, $31,731; 5. Ryan Jarrett, 105.0, $22,846; 6. Ty Harris, 108.5, $16,500; 7. Adam Gray, 119.0, $11,423; 8. Tyler Milligan, 143.4, $6,346; 9. Hunter Herrin, 78.7 seconds on nine head; 10. Westyn Hughes, 87.8; 11. Haven Meged, 93.5; 12. Timber Moore, 101.9; 13. Tuf Cooper, 89.2 seconds on eight head; 14. Tyson Durfey, 66.3 seconds on six head: 15. Shad Mayfield, 44.0 second on four head. World standings: 1. Shad Mayfield, $198,399; 2. Marty Yates, $198,168; 3. Shane Hanchey, $195,991; 4. Hunter Herrin, $188,895; 5. Cory Solomon, $170,527; 6. Westyn Hughes, $146,968; 7. Haven Meged, $141,479; 8. Tuf Cooper, $135,151; 9. Ty Harris, $129,549; 10. Ryan Jarrett, $127,234; 11. Tyson Durfey, $120,120; 12. Adam Gray, $116,505; 13. Caddo Lewallen, $108,333; 14. Tyler Milligan, $106,034; 15. Timber Moore, $83,898.
Barrel Racing: 1. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 16.79 seconds, $26,231; 2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.88, $20,731; 3. Jill Wilson, 17.11, $15,654; 4. Jimmie Smith, 17.16, $11,000; 5. Jessica Routier, 17.17, $6,769; 6. Tiany Schuster, 17.32, $4,231; 7. Ryann Pedone, 17.34; 8. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.53; 9. Emily Miller, 17.57; 10. Brittney Barnett, 17.58; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.68; 12. Jessica Telford, 17.83; 13. Wenda Johnson, 22.02; 14. Shelley Morgan, 22.40; 15. Lisa Lockhart, 26.89. Average: 1. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 170.95 seconds on 10 runs, $67,269; 2. Jill Wilson, 174.10, $54,577; 3. Jessica Routier, 174.59, $43,154; 4. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 175.23, $31,731; 5. Emily Miller, 177.72, $22,846; 6. Ryann Pedone, 177.78, $16,500; 7. Jimmie Smith, 180.00, $11,423; 8. Wenda Johnson, 184.92, $6,346; 9. Cheyenne Wimberley, 185.47; 10. Tiany Schuster, 185.72; 11. Shelley Morgan, 189.66; 12. Brittney Barnett, 191.18; 13. Stevi Hillman, 191.84; 14. Jessica Telford, 195.29; 15. Lisa Lockhart, 221.85. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $349,076; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $201,225; 3. Jill Wilson, $165,756; 4. Emily Miller, $159,427; 5. Jimmie Smith, $153,291; 6. Stevi Hillman, $137,273; 7. Jessica Routier, $133,717; 8. Lisa Lockhart, $119,866; 9. Shelley Morgan, $116,383; 10. Tiany Schuster, $109,483; 11. Cheyenne Wimberley, $94,693; 12. Wenda Johnson, $90,569; 13. Dona Kay Rule, $77,454; 14. Ryann Pedone, $75,850; 15. Brittney Barnett, $70,296; 16. Jessica Telford, $59,477.
Bull Riding: 1. (tie) Sage Kimzey, on Dakota Rodeo’s Safety Meeting and Roscoe Jarboe, on Rafter G Rodeo’s Freddy Fender, 92 points, $23,481 each; 3. Brady Por10ier, 90, $15,654; 4. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright and Ty Wallace, 89, $8,885; 6. Col10 Fritzlan, 87.5, $4,231; 7. Clayton Sellars, 83; 8. (tie) Ky Hamilton, Dustin Boquet, Denton Fugate, Jeff Askey, Boudreaux Campbell, Tyler Bingham, Parker McCown and Trevor Kastner, NS. Average: 1. Col10 Fritzlan, 605 points on seven head, $67,269; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 539 points on six head, $54,577; 3. Ty Wallace, 533.5, $43,154; 4. Ky Hamilton, 430.5 points on five head, $31,731; 5. Jeff Askey, 428.5, $22,846; 6. Sage Kimzey, 423.0, $16,500; 7. Roscoe Jarboe, 353.5 points on four head, $11,423; 8. Clayton Sellars, 256 points on three head, $6,346; 9. Brady Por10ier, 255.5; 10. Parker McCown, 246; 11. Dustin Boquet, 169.5 points on two head; 12. Tyler Bingham, 161; 13. Boudreaux Campbell, 87.5 points on one head; 14. Trevor Kastner, 87; 15. Denton Fugate, NS. World standings: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, $267,941; 2. Ty Wallace, $256,599; 3. Col10 Fritzlan, $241,447; 4. Ky Hamilton, $201,831; 5. Sage Kimzey, $184,764; 6. Roscoe Jarboe, $177,609; 7. Jeff Askey, $168,387; 8. Dustin Boquet, $124,778; 9. Brady Por10ier, $114,413; 10. Boudreaux Campbell, $106,746; 11. Parker McCown, $98,138; 12. Clayton Sellars, $83,279; 13. Tyler Bingham, $82,058; 14. Trevor Kastner, $80,935; 15. Denton Fugate, $62,236.
All-Around: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, $392,302; 2. Tuf Cooper, $179,412; 3. Clay Smith, $159,699; 4. Trevor Brazile, $94,803.
