ARLINGTON – Veteran steer wrestler Clayton Hass, of Weatherford, had had a rocky 2020 Wrangler NFR, placing in just one of the first six rounds and registering two no times.
Hass’ fortunes changed in Round 7, as he got the win with a 3.4-second run on his 37th birthday Dec. 9.
“I had a good steer and got a great start tonight,” Hass said. “I was kind of worried when I came across there. It felt good to get the job done tonight. Been struggling a little, but I knew we had a lot left and I had to believe in myself.
“Somebody asked me this morning if I ever won a round on my birthday. I hadn’t. Now I can’t say that.”
Hass was quick to credit his horsepower.
“Benz is awesome,” he said. “He’s 14 years old. He tries his heart out. Dakota (Eldridge) and I rode him all year, and he’s been a blessing for my business.”
Eldridge finished second in Round 7 in 3.5 seconds.
Stetson Wright dazzles in Round 7 with saddle bronc, bull riding wins
Stetson Wright is having a Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for the ages.
The 21-year-old, Utah cowboy won his first career Wrangler NFR go-round in saddle bronc riding with a 90.5-point trip on Hi Lo Pro Rodeo’s Larry Culpepper at Globe Life Field, Dec. 9.
Less than an hour later, he won bull riding with an 89-point ride on Universal Pro Rodeos’ Slinger.
Wright is the first cowboy to win two roughstock events in one night at the Finals since 2001. In Round 4 that year, Jesse Bail split the win in saddle bronc riding and won the bull riding outright.
“Just an awesome horse from Hi Lo,” Wright said. “I watched Cort Scheer (have a) 92-point ride on her at the NFR a couple of years ago. When I saw that I had her (on Wednesday), I knew I had a really good chance to win the go-round. Just happy that everything worked out.”
The saddle bronc riding win carried over into bull riding.
“When I do well in the saddle bronc riding it’s like I get a second wind, my energy level is higher than normal,” he said. “When I get on my bull, I’m a little amped up and ready to go. To win the bull riding, too, it just topped it all off.
“He (Slinger) looked like he wanted everyone down in the well, so I knew if I kept to the outside on him, I’d get him covered, and I’m just glad it worked out.”
Wright has won Rounds 1, 2 and 7 in bull riding.
The reigning all-around world champion put himself in great position to make it two all-around gold buckles in a row. He has $265,802 and has a sizable lead over second-place Tuf Cooper, who is at $153,634.
“Oh, shoot, it’s not over until the 10th round when they hand someone a gold buckle,” Wright said about the all-around race. “I’m going to try hard because
Clay Smith and Tuf Cooper are always doing good, and I try not to pay attention to them because if I did, I think it would affect me a little bit. So I let them do their thing and I do my thing, but it’s not over until the 10th go-round is complete, so I won’t say I’ve won it yet.”
Wright is second in the bull riding standings with $178,248. He trails leader Ty
Wallace by a mere $82. Wright is seventh in the saddle bronc riding world standings with $117,293.
After earning $59,795 in saddle bronc riding and bull riding (counting ground money) on Wednesday, Wright was making plans for his winnings.
“I don’t know, but I’m super happy. Maybe I’ll go buy my daughter (Kingsley, 1) some cool Christmas presents,” Wright said.
After his two roughstock victories, Wright was physically fit.
“When you win two go-rounds you can’t feel anything but perfect, and I just feel amazing right now,” Wright said. “I was working out with Ky Hamilton before the NFR. He’s a hard worker, and he put me to work with him. A lot of the credit this year goes to him for being just a good buddy and always helping me out when I need it. He helped me with a lot of my bull riding this year, just talking things through. He’s just a good buddy to me.”
The dazzling performance didn’t go unnoticed by Wright’s brother, Ryder.
“He showed up and showed out,” said Ryder, who is second in the saddle bronc riding world standings. “It was awesome. Couldn’t ask for a better performance in both events.”
Stetson plans on keeping things simple the final three rounds.
“Same thing, nothing is over,” he said. “I’ll keep on keeping on until I’m holding the gold buckle because it’s not over until then.”
Hunter Herrin stays hot with second tie-down roping win
Hunter Herrin is rolling.
The veteran tie-down roper won Round 5 with a 7.4-second run, was second in Round 6 (6.9 seconds) and returned to the winner’s circle in Round 7 with a 6.8-second run.
“We’re just trying to win at all costs,” said Herrin, 36. “I was on The Cowboy Channel with Justin McKee and I knew I had a good one. He said, ‘What are you thinking about?’ and I said, ‘Like a 7.5, 7.6, second or third, if I’m lucky I’ll win first.’ Adam Gray won first on that calf in Round 4 with 7.8. Six-point-eight wasn’t on my mind but when you get a good start, you’re not going to take your foot off the pedal. I was just fortunate everything worked in my benefit.”
This is Herrin’s ninth trip to the Wrangler NFR and first since 2016. Herrin has earned an event-best $101,385.
“Confidence is the biggest part and drawing good,” Herrin said about his success at Globe Life Field. “Like we’ve talked, Rambo (Herrin’s horse) has been really good. I’m not worried about getting faster, I think I need to be in that short, 7.0 range the rest of the way.”
Herrin, with age, has changed his approach.
“In my younger days I was super athletic, quick twitch, quick feet and my hand-eye coordination was really good,” Herrin said. “Now, you almost have to rely on your mind and brain a bit more. My body wants to go, but my brain is like you’re still not 100%. You feel good, but I know there are still some issues (after hip surgery). Right now, my strength is that I’m drawing good.”
Crawford and Medlin capture team roping in 3.8 seconds
Team roping header Charly Crawford announced that he will retire after the 2020 Wrangler NFR.
Crawford received a nice farewell gift when he and his partner, Logan Medlin, won Round 6 with a 3.8-second time.
“It’s great, I get to go home and practice and watch my wife during the day in the breakaway roping. It’s awesome, I love it here,” said Crawford, who has qualified for 10 Wrangler NFRs. “The weather is great, I love Texas and I love the fans here and the city.
“If we win another round from here on out, I want my last NFR steer. I have my first one and I want my last one. I bought my first NFR steer in 2013, and he’s still out in the pasture. It took me 63 tries before I won my first NFR (go-round), and I bought him, so we named him Finally because I finally got one. I told him (Medlin) I would buy the last one, so hopefully we got a few more chances so he can buy his first one and I can buy my last one.”
Crawford also is appreciative the 2020 Wrangler NFR is taking place.
“We’re just thankful we’re here and having the NFR and having it in Texas,”
Crawford said. “I thought our commissioner (PRCA CEO George Taylor) had done a good job; no matter what, it felt like he was fighting for us, trying to get this thing going. How cool is this? We’re in Arlington, Texas, and we’re one of 15 guys (in each event) in the world who get to compete at this place and take it all in because it’s awesome, and this may be the only time it happens in this building.”
Medlin was thrilled to join Crawford in the winner’s circle.
“Any win is important when this is what you do for a living,” Medlin said. “There’s never a time when it’s not important. It was exciting; any time you win a go-round at the NFR is something every kid dreams of, and to live it out firsthand was quite the experience.”
Larsen gets first win of 2020 Finals
Bareback rider Orin Larsen is too good to keep down for long.
Larsen, who placed just once in the first six rounds (fourth in Round 6), found the winner’s circle Wednesday.
Larsen had a 90-point ride on Calgary Stampede’s Yippee Kibitz to claim the title.
“That was a great horse of Calgary’s,” Larsen said. “I won Pendleton (Ore.) on that horse in 2018 (with an 88.5-point ride). All these Calgary horses that didn’t get a chance to buck this year are really fresh. A lot of them haven’t been bucked since the winter run because of this corona (COVID-19) lockdown. Everything here as far as Calgary’s have been really bucking and really performing. I knew when I had a Calgary horse by my name it was going to be good.”
Yippee Kibitz was chosen as the top bareback horse of Round 7.
Larsen, who has qualified for six consecutive Wrangler NFRs, changed his mental approach for Round 7.
“I think I just quit trying too hard if that makes any sense,” he said. “There’s definitely some fault on my part, and I will take responsibility for that. Everybody is riding so good and the horses we bring here are really good. With that being said, it kind of comes down to the draw. It is kind of hard to believe you would say that at an NFR, but everyone at the NFR is riding so good and on top of their game, so it comes down to the horse at the end.”
Larsen took a moment to talk about his mustache.
“This might be my new look,” he said. “If I keep winning this kind of money it is going to stay. I got pretty lazy during quarantine, so it might be here to stay.”
Barrel racer Miller-Beisel makes it two in a row
Barrel racer Emily Miller-Beisel got her first win and first check of the 2020 Finals with a 17.01-second run in Round 6.
One night later, the Weatherford, Okla., cowgirl returned to the winner’s circle in Round 7 with a 16.85-second run aboard Chongo.
“He’s very outspoken,” Miller-Beisel said. “That’s one of the things I’ve learned the last three years now. He’s pretty honest, so it’s easy to see whenever he’s ready to rock or not. I did not bring him to practice this morning, 4:20 came pretty early this morning. I brought Beau in for me to get in the arena. When I went back out to clean Chongo’s stall and feed him he had a really good, kind eye. He rested good, and I was pretty confident he was going to have another good day today.”
Miller-Beisel had a double reason to celebrate Wednesday night. Her husband’s birthday is Dec. 10.
“Austin’s 29th birthday tomorrow,” she said. “So, we are going to Texas Live! tonight for the gold buckle ceremony. I’m so excited.”
Bull rider Tyler Bingham injured in Round 7
Bull rider Tyler Bingham suffered a concussion after being bucked off Big Stone Rodeo’s Spotted Demon in Round 7.
Bingham was down on the arena floor for several minutes after being stepped on by Spotted Demon, the 2018 PRCA bull of the year and top bull of the NFR that season.
The Justin Sportsmedicine injury report stated that Bingham suffered a concussion and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Bingham has earned $26,500 at this year’s NFR, highlighted by him placing third in Round 2 with an 82-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Smoke Wagon.
2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results Round 7, Dec. 9
Bareback Riding: 1. Orin Larsen, 90 points on Calgary Stampede’s Yippee Kibitz, $26,231; 2. Winn Ratliff, 85.5, $20,731; 3. (tie) Tanner Aus and Jess Pope, 83.5, $13,327 each; 5. Richmond Champion, 81.5, $6,769; 6. (tie) Kaycee Field and Mason Clements, 80.5, $2,115 each; 8. Cole Reiner, 78; 9. Jamie Howlett, 77.5; 10. (tie) Tim O’Connell and Chad Rutherford, 77; 12. Leighton Berry, 75; 13. Tilden Hooper, 74.5; 14. Clayton Biglow, 73; 15. Jake Brown, NS. Average leaders: 1. (tie) Kaycee Field and Richmond Champion, 594 points on seven head; 3. Jess Pope, 592; 4. Tim O’Connell, 590; 5. Cole Reiner, 589; 6. Leighton Berry, 583; 7. Tanner Aus, 579.5; 8. Tilden Hooper, 574.5; 9. Orin Larsen, 573; 10. Chad Rutherford, 566; 11. Mason Clements, 565.5; 12. Jamie Howlett, 483.5 points on six head; 13. Winn Ratliff, 471; 14. Clayton Biglow, 401.5 points on five head; 15. Jake Brown, 326; points on four head. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $191,453; 2. Kaycee Feild, $173,994; 3. Tanner Aus, $129,476; 4. Clayton Biglow, $129,415; 5. Orin Larsen, $128,622; 6. Richmond Champion, $126,470; 7. Leighton Berry, $120,642; 8. Tilden Hooper, $116,530; 9. Cole Reiner, $107,363; 10. Jess Pope, $105,798; 11. Mason Clements, $93,040; 12. Jamie Howlett, $80,813; 13. Chad Rutherford, $77,874; 14. Winn Ratliff, $70,474; 15. Jake Brown, $52,778.
Steer Wrestling: 1. Clayton Hass, 3.4 seconds, $26,231; 2. Dakota Eldridge, 3.5, $20,731; 3. Tanner Brunner, 3.8, $15,654; 4. (tie) Matt Reeves and Jacob Edler, 3.9, $8,885 each; 6. (tie) Jacob Talley, Tyler Waguespack, and Blake Knowles, 4.0, $1,410 each; 9. Jesse Brown, 4.1; 10. Will Lummus, 4.2; 11. Jace Melvin, 4.6; 12. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.7; 13. Bridger Anderson, 5.1; 14. Jule Hazen, 10.2; 15. Curtis Cassidy, 14.2. Average leaders: 1. Jacob Edler, 30.7 seconds on seven head; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 31.3; 3. Dakota Eldridge, 31.9; 4. Bridger Anderson, 32.3; 5. Jesse Brown, 34.1; 6. Tyler Waguespack, 38.8; 7. Will Lummus, 40.2; 8. Matt Reeves, 45.0; 9. Jace Melvin, 50.8; 10. Jule Hazen, 57.2; 11. Blake Knowles, 24.9 seconds on six head; 12. Jacob Talley, 41.3; 13. Curtis Cassidy, 46.3; 14. Tanner Brunner, 33.2 seconds on five head; 15. Clayton Hass, 40.2. World standings: 1. Matt Reeves, $134,810; 2. Dakota Eldridge, $121,572; 3. Stetson Jorgensen, $117,600; 4. Jacob Talley, $117,457; 5. Jacob Edler, $113,357; 6. Tyler Waguespack, $105,338; 7. Bridger Anderson, $104,434; 8. Will Lummus, $96,395; 9. Jace Melvin, $92,821; 10. Blake Knowles, $90,419; 11. Jesse Brown, $88,559; 12. Clayton Hass, $82,302; 13. Tanner Brunner, $72,539; 14. Jule Hazen, $69,615; 15. Curtis Cassidy, $68,932.
Team Roping: 1. Charly Crawford /Logan Medlin, 3.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.3, $20,731; 3. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 4.4, $15,654; 4. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 4.7, $11,000; 5. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.8, $6,769; 6. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.3, $4,231; 7. Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison, 7.1; 8. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 9.4; 9. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 9.7; 10. (tie) Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, Clay Tryan/Jake Long and Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, NT. Average leaders: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 60.1 seconds on seven head; 2. Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison, 34.8 seconds on six head: 3. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 36.4; 4. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 37.2; 5. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 43.6; 7. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 46.1; 8. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 49.7; 9. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 31.1 seconds on five head; 10. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 32.0; 11. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 17.8 seconds on four head; 12. (tie) Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira and Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 27.9; 14. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 42.8 seconds on three head: 15. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 4.4 seconds on one head. World standings (header): 1. Luke Brown, $155,652; 2. Dustin Egusquiza, $146,945; 3. Clay Smith, $137,665; 4. Cody Snow, $125,343; 5. Clay Tryan, $124,886; 6. Andrew Ward, $112,372; 7. Colby Lovell, $111,893; 8. Nelson Wyatt, $98,909; 9. Erich Rogers, $97,234; 10. Charly Crawford, $95,691; 11. Chad Masters, $92,721; 12. Brenten Hall, $90,145; 13. Levi Simpson, $88,321; 14. Jeff Flenniken, $76,737; 15. Kolton Schmidt, $76,676; World Standings (heeler): 1. Travis Graves, $139,283; 2. Jade Corkill, $137,665; 3. Joseph Harrison, $136,286; 4. Jake Long, $130,484; 5. Junior Nogueira, $114,199; 6. Buddy Hawkins II, $112,372; 7. Paul Eaves, $102,544; 8. Levi Lord, $100,108; 9. Paden Bray, $97,234; 10. Logan Medlin, $95,082; 11. Shay Dixon Carroll, $94,190; 12. Wesley Thorp, $92,721; 13. Chase Tryan, $90,145; 14. Tyler Worley, $78,484; 15. Hunter Koch, $76,676.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 90.5 points on Hi Lo Pro Rodeo’s Larry Culpepper, $26,231; 2. Brody Cress, 88.5, $20,731; 3. Zeke Thurston, 88, $15,654; 4. Allen Boore, 87, $11,000; 5. Rusty Wright, 86, $6,769; 6. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Ryder Wright, 85.5, $2,115 each; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 83; 9. Lefty Holman, 80; 10. Chase Brooks, 79.5; 11. (tie) Shorty Garrett, Sterling Crawley, Cole Elshere, Isaac Diaz and Taos Muncy, NS. Average leaders: 1. Ryder Wright, 610.5 points on seven head; 2. Chase Brooks, 587.5; 3. Wyatt Casper, 520 points on six head; 4. Lefty Holman, 512.5; 5. Rusty Wright, 510; 6. Allen Boore, 507; 7. Sterling Crawley, 502; 8. Isaac Diaz, 500.5; 9. Zeke Thurston, 495.5; 10. Jacobs Crawley, 480.5; 11. Stetson Dell Wright, 433 points on five head; 12. Brody Cress, 428; 13. Shorty Garrett, 413.5; 14. Taos Muncy, 396.5; 15. Cole Elshere, 79.5 points on one head. World Standings: 1. Wyatt Casper, $235,946; 2. Ryder Wright, $223,298; 3. Brody Cress, $158,193; 4. Allen Boore, $145,461; 5. Lefty Holman, $135,612; 6. Rusty Wright, $118,894; 7. Stetson Dell Wright, $117,293; 8. Chase Brooks, $106,881; 9. Shorty Garrett, $105,505; 10. Zeke Thurston, $87,318; 11. Sterling Crawley, $72,608; 12. Isaac Diaz, $70,063; 13. Cole Elshere, $64,351; 14. Jacobs Crawley, $60,930; 15. Taos Muncy, $52,303.
Tie-Down Roping: 1. Hunter Herrin, 6.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. Tuf Cooper, 7.0, $20,731; 3. Cory Solomon, 7.5, $15,654; 4. Shad Mayfield, 7.8, $11,000; 5. Shane Hanchey, 7.9, $6,769; 6. Caddo Lewallen, 8.2, $4,231; 7. Ty Harris, 8.5; 8. (tie) Marty Yates and Adam Gray, Seymour, 8.8 each; 10. Ryan Jarrett, 11. Haven Meged, 14.3; 12. Tyler Milligan, 15.0; 13. Timber Moore, 15.4; 14. Tyson Durfey, 17.2; 15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, NT. Average leaders: 1. Shane Hanchey, 57.9 seconds on seven head; 2. Cory Solomon, 59.6; 3. Marty Yates, 61.0; 4. Caddo Lewallen, 68.0; 5. Haven Meged, 76.5; 6. Ryan Jarrett, 79.5; 7. Ty Harris, 83.4; 8. Adam Gray, 84.2; 9. Tyler Milligan, 107.7; 10. Hunter Herrin, 51.6 seconds on six head; 11. Timber Moore, 61.0; 12. Tuf Cooper, 62.8; 13. Westyn Hughes, 63.1; 14. Tyson Durfey, 58.4 seconds on five head; 15. Shad Mayfield, 44.0 seconds on four head. World standings: 1. Shad Mayfield, $198,399; 2. Hunter Herrin, $147,434; 3. Westyn Hughes, $120,737; 4. Marty Yates, $118,630; 5. Cory Solomon, $118,489; 6. Shane Hanchey, $116,453; 7. Haven Meged, $115,248; 8. Tuf Cooper, $108,920; 9. Tyson Durfey, $106,793; 10. Tyler Milligan, $90,803; 11. Adam Gray, $89,851; 12. Ty Harris, $84,068; 13. Timber Moore, $83,898; 14. Ryan Jarrett, $83,234; 15. Caddo Lewallen, $76,602.
Barrel Racing: 1. Emily Miller, 16.85 seconds, $26,231; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 16.90, $20,731; 3. Shelley Morgan, 17.06, $15,654; 4. Brittney Barnett, 17.16, $11,000; 5. Wenda Johnson, 17.21, $6,769; 6. Stevi Hillman, 17.30, $4,231; 7. Jessica Routier, 17.45; 8. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.49; 9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.50; 10. Tiany Schuster, 17.54; 11. Jill Wilson, 17.68; 12. Jimmie Smith, 17.91; 13. Ryann Pedone, 17.93; 14. Jessica Telford, 27.53; 15. Lisa Lockhart, 32.27. Average leaders: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 120.70 seconds on seven runs; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 121.70; 3. Jill Wilson, 122.37; 4. Jessica Routier, 122.54; 5. Jimmie Smith, 123.43; 6. Ryann Pedone, 125.39; 7. Emily Miller, 126.18; 8. Shelley Morgan, 127.30; 9. Tiany Schuster, 127.76; 10. Wenda Johnson, 128.35; 11. Cheyenne Wimberley, 128.43; 12. Stevi Hillman, 130.94; 13. Jessica Telford, 132.69; 14. Brittney Barnett, 132.75; 15. Lisa Lockhart, 150.65. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $208,615; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $169,494; 3. Jimmie Smith, $128,753; 4. Shelley Morgan, $114,267; 5. Stevi Hillman, $111,043; 6. Lisa Lockhart, $108,866; 7. Emily Miller, $104,850; 8. Tiany Schuster, $101,022; 9. Jill Wilson, $79,871; 10. Cheyenne Wimberley, $79,039; 11. Dona Kay Rule, $77,454; 12. Jessica Routier, $77,025; 13. Brittney Barnett, $70,296; 14. Wenda Johnson, $63,492; 15. Jessica Telford, $59,477; 16. Ryann Pedone, $52,581.
Bull Riding: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 89 points on Universal Pro Rodeos’s Slinger, $33,564; 2. Jeff Askey, 87, $28,064; 3. Sage Kimzey, 82, $22,987; 4. (tie) Brady Portenier, Ky Hamilton, Dustin Boquet, Roscoe Jarboe, Denton Fugate, Colten Fritzlan, Boudreaux Campbell, Tyler Bingham, Ty Wallace, Parker McCown, Trevor Kastner and Clayton Sellars, NS.
Average leaders: 1. Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, Colo., 428.5 points on five head; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 358 points on four head; 3. Ty Wallace, 355; 4. Ky Hamilton, 347; 5. Jeff Askey, 251.5 points on three head; 6. Parker McCown, 246; 7. Sage Kimzey, 244; 8. Clayton Sellars, 173; points on two head; 9. Roscoe Jarboe, 172; 10. Tyler Bingham, 161; 11. Dustin Boquet, 89.5 points on one head; 12. Boudreaux Campbell, 87.5; 13. Trevor Kastner, 87; 14. Brady Portenier, 78; 15. Denton Fugate, NS. World standings: 1. Ty Wallace, $178,330; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, $178,248; 3. Ky Hamilton, $163,331; 4. Colten Fritzlan, $151,543; 5. Sage Kimzey, $133,783; 6. Dustin Boquet, $120,547; 7. Roscoe Jarboe, $116,475; 8. Jeff Askey, $111,060; 9. Boudreaux Campbell, $106,746; 10. Parker McCown, $98,138; 11. Brady Portenier, $83,105; 12. Tyler Bingham, $82,058; 13. Trevor Kastner, $80,935; 14. Clayton Sellars, $76,933; 15. Denton Fugate, $62,236.
All-Around: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, $265,802; 2. Tuf Cooper, $153,634; 3. Clay Smith, $127,968; 4. Trevor Brazile, $94,803.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.