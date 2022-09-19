IMG_3364.JPG

Heritage Park Saturday was a sea of purple as community members gathered for the 2022 Weatherford Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Participants carried Promise Garden flowers, with blue representing someone living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, purple for those who have lost someone to the disease, yellow for someone currently supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and orange for those who support the cause. Saturday’s event raised more than $28,000 toward the fight to end the disease.

