Heritage Park Saturday was a sea of purple as community members gathered for the 2022 Weatherford Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Participants carried Promise Garden flowers, with blue representing someone living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, purple for those who have lost someone to the disease, yellow for someone currently supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and orange for those who support the cause. Saturday’s event raised more than $28,000 toward the fight to end the disease.
centerpiece
2022 Weatherford Walk to End Alzheimer's
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Family of Brock girl struck by school bus files lawsuit
- Power Cost Adjustment? 'New' charge causes frustration, confusion but providers say it's always been there
- 16-year-old killed in wreck
- Bulldogs, Panthers clash at AT&T Stadium
- UPDATED: Azle PD investigating threats made by former student
- Greyhounds battle Hawks on Homecoming night
- Football Scoreboard: Week 4
- Springtown man dead after collision on Sandlin Lane
- Texas busing program drops migrants off at vice president’s house
- Weatherford city council adopts no-new-revenue rate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.