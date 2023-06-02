23 PCLIA Livestock Show results

Following are results from the 2023 Parker County Livestock Improvement Association Show.

Download PDF Crop Results.pdf
Download PDF Market Turkey Results.pdf
Download PDF Market Broiler Results.pdf
Download PDF Show Bird Results.pdf
Download PDF Show Bird Showmanship Results.pdf
Download PDF Poutry Showmanship Resuts.pdf
Download PDF Breeding Heifer Results.pdf
Download PDF Dairy Heifer Showmanship Results.pdf
Download PDF Breeding Lamb Results.pdf
Download PDF Breeding Lamb Showmanship Results.pdf
Download PDF Dairy Heifer Results.pdf
Download PDF Breeding Heifer Showmanship Results.pdf
Download PDF Market Goat Results.pdf

