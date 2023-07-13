The Weatherford Art Association announced its annual Peach Festival Art Show winners at an awards ceremony July 6 at The Doss Heritage and Culture Center.
Artists from Parker County and the surrounding area offered great artwork to the WAA-sponsored show this year, with 129 adult entries and 51 student entries.
Student entries were judged by age groups kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade and 10th through 12th grade. Cash prizes were awarded for Best of Show, first, second and third place, and ribbons for honorable mention.
Adult entries were judged by category:
• Works on Canvas – acrylic and oil paintings
• Works on Paper – drawings and watercolor
• Experimental – includes sculpture, ceramics and other experimental mixed-media
• Photography – includes traditional and digitally manipulated photography images
Monetary prizes were awarded for adult entries for Best of Show, first, second and third place, and ribbons for honorable mention.
A People’s Choice Award was also given to one student and one adult entry, voted as a favorite by visitors to the Peach Festival Art Show prior to the awards ceremony.
Student awards included:
Best of Show: Cayleigh Garner — Displacement
Kindergarten – third grade:
First: Katelyn Vanesler — Still Life w/Pear
Second: Lindon Nadziejka — Picnic in Forest
Third: Adelaide Artho Dotty — Texanne
Honorable Mentions: Lauren Greene — Colorful Canvas; Allie Miller — Peachy Perfect; Charlie Sheehy — Masterpiece; Jordan Sheehy — Bluebonnets
Fourth – sixth grade:
First: Graham Artho — Cattle Drive
Second: Ellie Ellis — Quiet Ghosts
Third: Angelica Burns — Parker County
Honorable Mention: Theodore Aston — The Copperhead
Seventh – ninth grade:
First: Tyrus Harmer — Sebastian
Second: Brigham Harmer — Wishful Thinking
Third: Brodie Parker — Special K
Honorable Mention: Brodie Parker — Winter Echos
10th – 12th grade:
First: Sarah Willoughby — Sunlight Sonata
Second: Sydney Patton — Imagination
Third: Bridget Lapp — Rose Tinted
Honorable Mentions: Stephania Flavin — Golden; Sarah Willoughby — Persistence
Adult winners included:
Best of Show: Johnny Hogue — New Hat
Works on Canvas
First: Kay Wirz — Forest Floor
Second: Audrey Caylor — Crossing Callahan
Third: Marilyn Ivy — Looking East
Honorable Mentions: Sarah Clawson — Connection; Julie Hiltbrunner — Jade; Melody Martin — Morning Flight; Linda Roman — Elephant; Irma Ward — Hombre I
Experimental
First: Michelle Crider — Ballad Botanist
Second: Mary Ann — White Lady of the Lake
Third: Julie Phillips — Horned Owl
Honorable Mentions: Marti Bailey — Zen Event; Judy Mason — Design #1
Works on Paper
First: Donny Spencer — Mysteries North
Second: Cindi Neverdousky — Purple Iris
Third: Barry Selman — Yellow Flowers
Honorable Mentions: Kathy Cunning — NZ Chevy; Colleen Erickson — Bass Hall Angels; Jill Harper — Going to Chapel; Marla Grey Sheft — Lioness; Linda Hidalgo — Bright Idea
Photo
First: Louisa LeCompte — Howdy Neighbor
Second: Craig Nadziejka — Early Fog
Third: Stacy Fox — Storms/Santa Fe
Honorable Mention: Tisha Babineaux — Sentinel
People’s Choice – Student: Sydney Patton – Limitless Imagination
People’s Choice – Adult: Louisa LeCompte – Howdy Neighbor
This year’s show donors included Weatherford artist Kathy Cunning, who donated handmade quilts to raise donations at $100 a quilt. The quilts were purchased by Carolyn Bernard Young, Jerry Buckner, Laura Garabedian, Karen Walkup, Barbi Bulla Barnum, Lisa Becker, Christy Ross Hughes, Cindi Neverdousky, Valda Vierling, Ann Martin, Shay Fitzsimmons, Claire Kurosky and Joann Gill. Their donations allow the Weatherford Art Association to offer substantial prize money amounts to reward the Peach Festival Art Show winners.
Judging for this year’s show was done by Texas wildlife sculptor and painter Doug Clark. His work is represented in Fort Worth and Dallas galleries as well as Highland Park, Fredericksburg, Glen Rose, Sante Fe and New York City. His work is in private and public collections across the nation.
The nonprofit Weatherford Art Association provides monthly demonstrations to increase the knowledge of members and support arts education for the community at large. Meetings are held at 125 S. Waco St. off the square in Weatherford from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. Learn more about Weatherford Art Association at weatherfordart.com.
