The Weatherford Art Association announced its annual Peach Festival Art Show winners at an awards ceremony July 6 at The Doss Heritage and Culture Center.

Artists from Parker County and the surrounding area offered great artwork to the WAA-sponsored show this year, with 129 adult entries and 51 student entries.

Student entries were judged by age groups kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh through ninth grade and 10th through 12th grade. Cash prizes were awarded for Best of Show, first, second and third place, and ribbons for honorable mention.

Adult entries were judged by category:

• Works on Canvas – acrylic and oil paintings

• Works on Paper – drawings and watercolor

• Experimental – includes sculpture, ceramics and other experimental mixed-media

• Photography – includes traditional and digitally manipulated photography images

Monetary prizes were awarded for adult entries for Best of Show, first, second and third place, and ribbons for honorable mention.

A People’s Choice Award was also given to one student and one adult entry, voted as a favorite by visitors to the Peach Festival Art Show prior to the awards ceremony.

Student awards included:

Best of Show: Cayleigh Garner — Displacement

Kindergarten – third grade:

First: Katelyn Vanesler — Still Life w/Pear

Second: Lindon Nadziejka — Picnic in Forest

Third: Adelaide Artho Dotty — Texanne

Honorable Mentions: Lauren Greene — Colorful Canvas; Allie Miller — Peachy Perfect; Charlie Sheehy — Masterpiece; Jordan Sheehy — Bluebonnets

Fourth – sixth grade:

First: Graham Artho — Cattle Drive

Second: Ellie Ellis — Quiet Ghosts

Third: Angelica Burns — Parker County

Honorable Mention: Theodore Aston — The Copperhead

Seventh – ninth grade:

First: Tyrus Harmer — Sebastian

Second: Brigham Harmer — Wishful Thinking

Third: Brodie Parker — Special K

Honorable Mention: Brodie Parker — Winter Echos

10th – 12th grade:

First: Sarah Willoughby — Sunlight Sonata

Second: Sydney Patton — Imagination

Third: Bridget Lapp — Rose Tinted

Honorable Mentions: Stephania Flavin — Golden; Sarah Willoughby — Persistence

Adult winners included:

Best of Show: Johnny Hogue — New Hat

Works on Canvas

First: Kay Wirz — Forest Floor

Second: Audrey Caylor — Crossing Callahan

Third: Marilyn Ivy — Looking East

Honorable Mentions: Sarah Clawson — Connection; Julie Hiltbrunner — Jade; Melody Martin — Morning Flight; Linda Roman — Elephant; Irma Ward — Hombre I

Experimental

First: Michelle Crider — Ballad Botanist

Second: Mary Ann — White Lady of the Lake

Third: Julie Phillips — Horned Owl

Honorable Mentions: Marti Bailey — Zen Event; Judy Mason — Design #1

Works on Paper

First: Donny Spencer — Mysteries North

Second: Cindi Neverdousky — Purple Iris

Third: Barry Selman — Yellow Flowers

Honorable Mentions: Kathy Cunning — NZ Chevy; Colleen Erickson — Bass Hall Angels; Jill Harper — Going to Chapel; Marla Grey Sheft — Lioness; Linda Hidalgo — Bright Idea

Photo

First: Louisa LeCompte — Howdy Neighbor

Second: Craig Nadziejka — Early Fog

Third: Stacy Fox — Storms/Santa Fe

Honorable Mention: Tisha Babineaux — Sentinel

People’s Choice – Student: Sydney Patton – Limitless Imagination

People’s Choice – Adult: Louisa LeCompte – Howdy Neighbor

This year’s show donors included Weatherford artist Kathy Cunning, who donated handmade quilts to raise donations at $100 a quilt. The quilts were purchased by Carolyn Bernard Young, Jerry Buckner, Laura Garabedian, Karen Walkup, Barbi Bulla Barnum, Lisa Becker, Christy Ross Hughes, Cindi Neverdousky, Valda Vierling, Ann Martin, Shay Fitzsimmons, Claire Kurosky and Joann Gill. Their donations allow the Weatherford Art Association to offer substantial prize money amounts to reward the Peach Festival Art Show winners.

Judging for this year’s show was done by Texas wildlife sculptor and painter Doug Clark. His work is represented in Fort Worth and Dallas galleries as well as Highland Park, Fredericksburg, Glen Rose, Sante Fe and New York City. His work is in private and public collections across the nation.

The nonprofit Weatherford Art Association provides monthly demonstrations to increase the knowledge of members and support arts education for the community at large. Meetings are held at 125 S. Waco St. off the square in Weatherford from 6 to 7:45 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. Learn more about Weatherford Art Association at weatherfordart.com.

