Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 100F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.