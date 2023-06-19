2023 Peach Pag winners

Winners of the 2023 Peach Pageant, held June 10, were recently announced.

 Courtesy

The 2023 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant was held earlier this month, with winners recently announced.

Contestants ranging from ages 0-3 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic and outfit of choice competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 4-6 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic, outfit of choice and talent competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 7-12 competed in dress and modeling for the main title. Also available were photogenic, outfit of choice and talent competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 13 and above competed in dress, interview and talent for the main title. Also available were photogenic competition.

The following 2023 winners, and runners-up, were:

Baby Peach Winner – Daicota O’Neil

Runner Up – Brynlee Brysch

Outfit of Choice – Daicota O’Neil

Photogenic – Parker Torres

Toddler Peach Winner – Mackenzie McConnell

Runner Up – Huntleigh Lowery

Outfit of Choice – Mackenzie McConnell

Photogenic – Cecily Petruzzi

Tiny Peach Winner – Honey Bea Brown

Runner Up – Ava Patino

Outfit of Choice – Honey Bea Brown

Photogenic – Honey Bea Brown

Peach Puddin’ Winner – Zoey Stehik

Runner Up – Lyndon Pastran

Outfit of Choice – Lyndon Pastran

Photogenic – Zoey Stehik

Talent – Ella Buckner

Little Miss Peach Winner – Laylah Chestnut

Runner Up – Raelynn Murphy

Outfit of Choice – Raelynn Murphy

Photogenic – Laylah Chestnut

Talent – Brix Hadley-Hamilton

Peach Blossom Winner – Reese Willis

Photogenic – Reese Willis

Talent – Reese Willis

Peach Princess Winner – Sophia Mendoza

Runner Up – Kellyn King

Photogenic – Kyndall Faries

Peach Queen Winner – Landrie Austin

Runner Up – Autumn Jordan

Photogenic – Landrie Austin

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you