The 2023 Miss Parker County Peach Pageant was held earlier this month, with winners recently announced.
Contestants ranging from ages 0-3 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic and outfit of choice competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 4-6 competed in dress and personality for the main title. Also available were photogenic, outfit of choice and talent competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 7-12 competed in dress and modeling for the main title. Also available were photogenic, outfit of choice and talent competitions. Contestants ranging from ages 13 and above competed in dress, interview and talent for the main title. Also available were photogenic competition.
The following 2023 winners, and runners-up, were:
Baby Peach Winner – Daicota O’Neil
Runner Up – Brynlee Brysch
Outfit of Choice – Daicota O’Neil
Photogenic – Parker Torres
Toddler Peach Winner – Mackenzie McConnell
Runner Up – Huntleigh Lowery
Outfit of Choice – Mackenzie McConnell
Photogenic – Cecily Petruzzi
Tiny Peach Winner – Honey Bea Brown
Runner Up – Ava Patino
Outfit of Choice – Honey Bea Brown
Photogenic – Honey Bea Brown
Peach Puddin’ Winner – Zoey Stehik
Runner Up – Lyndon Pastran
Outfit of Choice – Lyndon Pastran
Photogenic – Zoey Stehik
Talent – Ella Buckner
Little Miss Peach Winner – Laylah Chestnut
Runner Up – Raelynn Murphy
Outfit of Choice – Raelynn Murphy
Photogenic – Laylah Chestnut
Talent – Brix Hadley-Hamilton
Peach Blossom Winner – Reese Willis
Photogenic – Reese Willis
Talent – Reese Willis
Peach Princess Winner – Sophia Mendoza
Runner Up – Kellyn King
Photogenic – Kyndall Faries
Peach Queen Winner – Landrie Austin
Runner Up – Autumn Jordan
Photogenic – Landrie Austin
