The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Parker County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Heritage Park Amphitheater starting at 8 a.m.
On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“We hope that everyone in our community can join us at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Holly Clinton, senior walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association. “By starting a team you can help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, and towards research as more treatment options come available to those with an early diagnosis. These treatments can give people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s more time to maintain their independence and do the things they love.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and 1 million caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
