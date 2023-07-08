SOMERVELL COUNTY — A 3-year-old died and five others, including a toddler and infant, were injured after a two-vehicle crash six miles east of Glen Rose Monday.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials responded to the site on U.S. Highway 67 around 2:15 p.m. According to their preliminary investigation, a Toyota minivan was traveling west on the highway when it attempted to make a u-turn, and was struck by a Ford truck traveling east.
The minivan was carrying two adult passengers, a 19-month-old, a 1-month-old and a 3-year-old, all of Midlothian, according to DPS. The 1-month-old was transported to Cook Childrens with capacitating injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
