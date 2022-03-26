WEATHERFORD — It’s been 39 years to the day since the murder of two teenagers sent shockwaves through the Weatherford community.
But for Johnetta Nitcholas, the mother of Michelle “Shelly” Colliflower, it’s just as if it happened yesterday.
“For me, these years have not went by. She’s with me today like she was the day before she was killed and then we go from there,” Nitcholas said. “It’s been a lot of years, but as far as the feelings, they’re still here.”
The call came in to police on March 26, 1983 around 7 a.m. — two teenagers, Colliflower, 14, and Vincent Tijerina Jr., 16, were found dead in a car on an area off Tin Top Road and Cleburne Avenue near an abandoned school.
Both teens had sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. Vincent’s father, Vincent Tijerina Sr., was the one who found them and contacted police.
“[Vincent Jr.] had the family car that night, and he was supposed to have been back by midnight,” his uncle, Raymond Tijerina, said. “He did that frequently, maybe once or twice a week, where he’d go into town and stuff.”
When Vincent Jr. didn’t show up that night, his dad went looking for him.
“My brother spent all night looking and couldn’t find him,” Raymond said. “So when he was coming back home about 7 in the morning, he saw the car and that’s when he went up there and found both of them.”
Nitcholas and her then-husband, Ronald, father of Shelly and her younger sister, had left the previous day on a trip to Brownwood to celebrate their anniversary. The girls stayed with a friend of Nitcholas’s that night, and Shelly was allowed to go get a drink with Vincent.
“He was her first boyfriend and it was the first time she’d ever been in a car with him,” Nitcholas said.
To this day, Nitcholas said she carries the weighted guilt of going out of town that weekend, and will carry it to her grave.
“If I’d have been home with my kids, if I had not went on this anniversary trip, this would not have happened — she’d still be with me today,” her mother said. “To me, an anniversary is always something good and that’s what this trip was supposed to have been for Ronnie and I.
“But it’s not an anniversary for me. It’s another hell date.”
Nitcholas got the call from her friend the morning of March 26, 1983, that Shelly hadn’t come home the night before. When the couple arrived home from Brownwood, they observed numerous cars at the house.
“Ronnie told me to stay in the car, and he went to see what was going on,” Nitcholas said. “And that was how I found out, but I didn’t really know what had happened. Car wreck was my thought.”
A couple of days went by before Nitcholas approached a Texas Ranger sitting outside of her house.
“I told him, ‘Now I’m ready, tell me what happened,’” she said. “He told me and it was like ‘Oh my God’ ... never in 10 lifetimes did I expect anything like that.”
A couple of ordinary kids
Family members describe Shelly and Vincent Jr. as good, ordinary teenagers. Both were honor students at Weatherford High and popular among their classmates.
Vincent Jr. grew up in Brownwood and his family moved to the Weatherford area when he was 14 to be closer to his grandmother. He was active in many things, including martial arts and FFA.
The Tijerina family was very close, Raymond Tijerina said, regularly getting together for reunions, barbecues and swimming. Vincent Jr.’s grandmother grew up in a Catholic convent, and was constantly telling her children and grandchildren Bible stories.
“There was a lot more to a family back then than there is now,” Raymond said.
Shelly enjoyed jumping on the trampoline, listening to music in her room and talking on the phone, but hated helping in the garden, her mother said. She also loved attending to her horse, Dancer, whom she’d gotten as a Christmas gift that year.
“She was a sweetheart, she smiled all the time and had a really, really kind heart,” Nitcholas said. “Her and Jody, her best friend, were inseparable. I remember them sitting in the backseat of the car when we’d go somewhere or whatever, and they’d be singing ‘Just a Swingin’.’
“And I thought, ‘If I hear that one more time...’ Now it’s a good memory.”
Hope on the horizon
Family members were quick to criticize the initial investigation.
“He told me the police did a lousy job of investigating,” Raymond said, recalling a conversation with his brother, who died a couple of years after his son. “It was never worth a damn to them.”
Nitcholas claims she was lied to from the start.
“Some of the things I’m finding out now and hearing now makes a whole lot more sense,” she said. “I’m just wowed with everybody who’s working on it now and how they’ve come through. It’s showing it’s not as real as how they handled it back then.”
After many years and no arrests, the case grew dormant. In 2009, a Weatherford detective, Troy Luecke, was asked to reopen the case, but was soon pulled away after personnel shortages. Now a cold case consultant for WPD, he’s one of a three-person team that includes WPD Sgt. Johnny Qualls and Angela Jay of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, formed to reopen the case once more.
“Troy got a good overview of the case back then and the case really just hasn’t been looked at in the way we’re looking at it since then,” Qualls said.
The sergeant said police were approached last year regarding a TV show about cold cases.
“We had a roundtable discussion with them. We’re not in a position to turn down help, but we made the decision that regardless of whether we met their parameters or whether they were going to help us, we were going to reopen the case and look at it anyway,” Qualls said.
The team, which officially reopened the case in November of last year, has gone back to the very beginning, meeting regularly to weed through witness statements taken almost 40 years ago, identifying those witnesses and determining whether they are still alive or in the vicinity, as well as examining the type of evidence still available.
“This case, these victims and their families, they deserve for this to have another look with fresh eyes,” Qualls said. “Our goal is to look at all those trails and follow them through from Point A to Point B, and if we can close a trail off, then close it off.
“There’s more than one trail that we are interested in pursuing. We obviously know that it didn’t take them anywhere back then but we want to reapproach some of those trails and if we come across some new trails along the way, we want to look at those, too.”
The work, aside from the sheer volume, isn’t without its challenges. Most everything from back then was all handwritten. Witnesses at the time were sometimes referred to by their nicknames, or listed by maiden names, and others may have moved away or died since then.
“Calling someone by their nickname ‘Buddy’ wasn’t a big deal in Weatherford back then, but when we come across it 40 years later, we have no idea who Buddy is,” Qualls said.
The sergeant added that resources, including travel, have been made available to the team, as well as the assistance of a crime analyst.
Others too have stepped in to help, including Lori Cates, a member of the Fort Worth Cold Case Club, a group that describes itself as “armchair detectives” who like to discuss, research and investigate true crime in the area.
“We were working on another case in Fort Worth and I came across this one on a Facebook page,” she said. “It shocked me because I had never heard of this case.”
Cates made contact with a family member of Shelly’s and they began doing their own research while working with a private investigator.
“The family was frustrated, because for 39 years, it’s just been a brick wall,” she said.
Cates was even able to help track down Shelly’s best friend Jody, and reunite her with Nitcholas two weeks ago.
“It’s a blessing I got my Jody back,” Nitcholas said. “She came one time after I lost Shelly. It was awful for her, she had a real hard time, too.”
Justice for Shelly and Vincent
A reward fund for information about the case has sat untouched after being established 30-plus years ago by a woman who went to school with Colliflower’s father.
Created by La Juan Lee and her husband, an auctioneer, through donations from local businesses and individuals, the fund is now up to $15,489.27.
The rumor mill has been vicious over the years, from theories of a drug deal — families of both teens remain adamant that neither was into drugs or alcohol — to talk of former officials being involved.
“I think it helps that all three of us, none of us worked here back then, or have ever looked at the case, with the exception of Troy in 2009,” Qualls said. “We’re not saying it’s not possible. We’re keeping an open mind, and none of us are too good to go down that trail if we need to.”
Raymond Tijerina said an arrest would mean something to the family, but remained skeptical of a suspect being found — and alive — after all this time.
“It would bring some kind of relief for some people, because we all have wondered what happened and why it was never solved,” he said. “I still pray for him and I still wonder why God would permit something like that — a youngster at 16 years old — when there’s a lot more criminals that he should take care of instead.
“As far as I’m concerned, he was still a little boy. I loved my nephew, he was a part of me.”
For the first time in a long time, Nitcholas is hopeful about a resolution. But not closure.
“I never did understand that... what do they mean ‘closure?’” she said. “I’m still gonna have this same hurt and feel like I feel today. It was so, so tragic and there’s a huge hole in my heart that will never go away.
“I would walk to the ends of the earth and look the devil in the eye if I thought it would help her and him.”
That final statement is one that resonates deeply with the team now committed to finding answers.
“We want to chase this monster so she doesn’t have to anymore,” Qualls said.
Anyone with information on the case can contact the Weatherford Police Department at 817-598-4310 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.
