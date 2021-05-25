A 4-year-old girl found alone on a roadway early Tuesday morning was returned safely to her home.
The Weatherford Police Department responded to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Bethel and BB Fielder roads around 3:30 a.m.
"There was a subject out with a 4-year-old girl who was near the side of the road alone," WPD Sgt. John Rudolph said. "Officers arrived and were able to find the girl's residence south of the area."
The case was turned over to the Parker County Sheriff's Office, due to the location of the residence, and PCSO Public Information Officer Danie Huffman said the child was returned home safely, adding that the case is under routine investigation.
