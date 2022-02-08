A 7-year-old boy is still recovering after a dog attack last week.
A neighbor reported her dogs were creating a ruckus and, when she went out to investigate, discovered another neighbor's dog attacking the boy, identified at Conner Landers, in the street in front of her home in a neighborhood near Reno.
The boy had reportedly gotten off the school bus and was walking home when he was attacked by the dog, a boxer/bullmastiff mixed breed who had reportedly escaped the fence yard.
When the neighbor attempted to stop the attack, the dog went toward her and forced her back to her yard, according to a release from the Parker County Sheriff's Office. The dog then dragged the boy down the street and a witness began hitting the dog with a stick, freeing the boy, according to the PCSO.
The boy was transported to a Fort Worth hospital and treated for numerous lacerations to his face and arms, multiple bruises and puncture wounds on his scalp and neck.
His mother, Cassandra Ware, described it as a "mauling," and said hospital staff credited the neighbor for saving Conner's life.
“He underwent more than three hours of surgery to repair nerve damage to his face and to close more than two dozen lacerations his face, head and body,” Ware said. “The doctors anticipate he will need several more surgeries to repair additional nerve damage to his face and to repair his tear duct.”
She added that Conner will require physical therapy to regain the use of his arm and learn to write again.
Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Supervisor Karen Kessler initiated a fundraising effort to benefit the boy, with an account set up at PlainsCapital Bank, 1001 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford, to help with medical bills and continued treatment.
“We just wanted to do something to help Conner on his long road to recovery,” Kessler said, adding the fundraising efforts were initiated to help ease the burden of Conner’s medical bills and to thank the neighbor for saving Conner’s life.
The neighbor was awarded $500 from fundraising efforts from PCSO animal control officers.
Anyone wishing to contribute to Conner's recovery can contact PlainsCapital at 817-598-5400, and donate to the Conner Lander’s Benefit Account.
Sheriff Russ Authier commended the neighbor for her bravery and added his office is praying for Conner to make a full recovery.
The case is under active investigation, and the dog was routinely quarantined and humanely euthanized last week. Testing performed on the dog confirmed that the dog did not have rabies, and the dog's wner, Patti Jean Bell-Neveling, 49, was arrested Monday on a third-degree felony charge of attack by dog resulting in serious bodily injury warrant. Her bond has not been set.
