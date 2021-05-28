The felony assault conviction and 70-year prison sentence a 41-year-old Springtown man received from a Parker County jury for heating up a belt buckle and branding his girlfriend was upheld on appeal in a ruling rendered this week.
David Shawn Minze, who was tried as a habitual offender, was convicted of assault family violence enhanced and was sentenced by the jury to 70 years in prison. Judgments admitted during the trial showed that Minze had six prior felony convictions and was on parole at the time of the assault.
“In the trial, the victim told jurors how Mr. Minze choked her, smothered her with a pillow, and cut up multiple pieces of her clothes with a pair of scissors,” said District Attorney Jeff Swain. “She said, as his rage continued, he heated up his belt buckle, which has a large 'S' for Shawn, which is what he goes by, and branded her on her upper buttocks. The photos introduced for the jury were a powerful demonstration of how dangerous this defendant was as well as the level of pain he was willing to inflict to keep control and express his dominance over the victim.”
The assault case was a felony because Minze had a prior assault family violence conviction in 2015. Assistant District Attorneys Abby Placke and Susan Pruett introduced a copy of the judgment in that case and that evidence led to Minze’s complaint on appeal.
“Mr. Minze claimed that our introducing the judgment showing his prior conviction was an inadmissible extraneous offense,” Placke said. “The court of appeals overruled that claim though because he didn’t properly object to its admission and because it was a required element of the crime with which he was charged. It’s a little silly to say that the proof that we were required by law to introduce to get a conviction was not allowed to be introduced, but that was their contention.”
Having concluded that there was no error in 43rd District Judge Craig Towson’s rulings in the trial, the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth affirmed the judgment.
In the trial, the victim testified that her relationship with Minze was off and on, with frequent breakups due to his methamphetamine usage and physical abuse. At the time of the offense, she said that they were not together as a couple.
During the punishment stage of trial, the victim testified that once, when they were broken up, Minze sent her a video that he had taken from across the street from her house perched up in a tree taking video of the outside of her home.
“The continuing nature of the abuse in this case is an all too common aspect of the domestic violence cases that our office prosecutes,” Swain said. “It can be very difficult for victims in these cases to get away and stay away from their abuser. It’s not unusual for us to see the pattern of violence get progressively worse and the victim to get more and more isolated.”
Minze will be eligible for release from prison on parole when he has served 15 years of his sentence, including both actual calendar time and good time credit, Swain said. “Ultimately, once he is eligible, it will be up to the Board of Pardons and Paroles to decide if he is deserving.”
“We’re thankful that the jury’s verdict will stand,” Swain said. “Their message of intolerance toward domestic abusers was clearly communicated.”
“We are fortunate to live in a community that supports groups like Freedom House that help victims of domestic violence. I would urge anyone who is a victim to make sure that you and your children are safe. Freedom House and our local law enforcement community can help anyone in an abusive relationship to escape if they will just take that first step.”
