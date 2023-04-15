Some called her teacher. Some called her a mentor. Others called her coach and even a legend. and everyone who met her called her friend.
Betty Jo Crumm Graber was all these things and more to those she helped guide on a path to success as a student, basketball player, colleague on numerous boards and commissions, and church member. Betty taught, coached, led and mentored others nearly all her adult life, and her death a few months ago left voids in hundreds of people’s hearts far and wide.
Her obituaries were long and detailed, highlighting Betty Jo’s many accomplishments and achievements. Some were written by and presented at her beautiful memorial service by colleagues in Weatherford’s Iota Chi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society of Key Women Educators. Betty Jo was an active and devoted member of DKG for 56 years, a founder of the Weatherford Chapter in 1974 and its first president for two terms between 1974 and 1976.
“Her proven leadership and mentorship influences on collegiate student athletes are clearly transferable to all of those pursuing education at elementary, secondary, and postsecondary levels, especially preK-16,” said Dr. Shirley Chenault, former Weatherford College and DKG colleague.
As her WC faculty peer for 32 years, Ron Embry always esteemed Betty Jo as an ultimate professional and true friend. “She was an influential leader and helped pioneer the creation of the Women’s Division of the National Junior College Athletic Association and is regarded as a true pioneer in women’s collegiate basketball, Embry said. “She was an influential woman who changed the world of sports and her legacy will live on in the NJCAA.
“For a little girl from Happy, Texas, Betty Jo went a long way!” he said. “Two Halls of Fame are among her many tributes, the National Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (1991) and the NJCAA Hall of fame (2022). She also won numerous awards. She was very instrumental in improving basketball coaching strategies and techniques locally, state wide, and at the national level and traveled globally as required. She chaired the Women’s Basketball Committee for the NJCAA from its inception until her retirement in 1991. She served as the manager of the 1984 Olympic gold-medal- winning USA team. At home, WC’s tribute to her was the naming of its gymnasium The Betty Jo Crumm Graber Building following her retirement.”
So many who knew Betty Jo remember her, and memorials poured in after her death. From former students, like Kim Thornton, “Betty Jo was both my 8th grade Sunday School teacher and my college coach. She was amazing at both. I remember her teaching our SS class from God’s word and taking our class shopping at the mall at Christmas. I remember both her kindness and high expectations as a coach. She definitely influenced my life for the better. I will be forever grateful to God for bringing this wonderful lady into my life. Thankful for her as a role model pouring positivity into countless lives over her years.”
From Martha Tandy, another DKG sister and WC colleague: “Betty Jo was a positive leader in DKG’s Key Women Educators, at Weatherford College, at Northside Baptist Church, and every place I saw her. She had been an Iota President and was always a great example of professionalism. I am missing her joyful laughter and consistently positive attitudes.”
Delta Kappa Gamma Society of Key Women Educators was a perfect fit for Betty Jo. A book, a candle and a red rose, as well as its symbols of friendship, loyalty and helpfulness are the ideals of the Society. They enrich the lives of those that they taught and with whom they worked, and Betty Jo’s legendary impact and influence lives on in the people who have followed after her.
As WC Vice President Brent Baker said when he announced her passing, “Hers was a life well lived!”
Rest in peace, Betty Jo.
