WEATHERFORD — Parker County Veteran Services Officer John Hale received a standing ovation Monday as county officials and community members recognized him with one of the highest awards a non-Mason can receive.
The Community Builder Award was designed by the Masonic Grand Lodge Texas in order to recognize outstanding non-Masons who have distinguished themselves through their service to the community; local, state or national government; to their house of worship or to humanity.
"I've never met you, but in going through the process of identifying [a recipient], I was amazed at the enthusiasm of veterans, community members and others who continually mentioned your name," Rex Sallade, of Phoenix Masonic Lodge #275 told Hale during the presentation. "We couldn't think of anyone more deserving of achieving this award. We're hear wearing these aprons which remind us to be good men, to make each other better and to help our communities.
"You represent those same values."
Parker County Judge Pat Deen recognized Hale's more than 15 years serving county veterans in his capacity, noting his impact in veterans administration has been "phenomenal."
"I've only been a member of the [American] Legion here for 13 years, but I've known this man since Day 1," Legion Post 163 Commander John Cobb said. "When he goes to work, it's like that hurricane coming in on Florida — it's all big business.
"It's remarkable how many veterans he has helped in the past several years since he's been in this office. I'm proud to call him a friend and a fellow Legionnaire."
Legion member Ron Chandler echoed the sentiments of Hale, whom he described as one of the most sound and caring individuals.
Hale, for his part, was surprised by the award, noting he thought he was there to talk with commissioners about the budget.
"All I do is my job," he said. "I don't understand why everybody doesn't do what they're supposed to do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.