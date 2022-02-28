POOLVILLE — Playfully dubbed the “mayor of Poolville,” Beth Rowney is anything but a politician.
But she is an officeholder of sorts, celebrating 50 years of teaching — at the same district, no less — in her hometown of Poolville.
“I always wanted to be a teacher,” the kindergarten educator said. “I had some aunts and uncles who were teachers, but my parents weren’t.”
Rowney grew up in Poolville, though her family lived in California during her younger years, and the family returned back to Parker County, where Rowney would attend Weatherford College, then the University of North Texas.
“I came home thinking I would get a job and move,” she said. “And I did have lots of interviews.”
Her first job, however, left her with little to nothing after paying her rent and car payment — all on a salary of about $6,000 — so she moved back home to Poolville.
“I didn’t want to teach in Poolville, actually, I wanted to spread my wings and fly,” Rowney said.
But that changed in 1972, when Rowney was recruited by the PISD superintendent to teach first grade. Two years later, she met her future husband Bill, also from Poolville, and the two made their home in the land of the Monarchs.
Many things were different in her first years of teaching, Rowney said, recalling teaching in a red brick building which divided up PreK and kindergarten, with water coolers used for air conditioning and heaters that “you’d wonder when they were about to blow up.”
“We had those hand-rolled projectors and we’d use the mimeograph to make copies,” Rowney said, referring to a piece of equipment that was superseded by the photocopier. “And we had spanking back then — but you’d only have to do it one time.”
She’s also had to adapt to the digital age, going from writing her lesson plans and taking attendance with a pencil to having nearly everything digitized.
Rowney’s first class consisted of about 10 kids. Poolville ISD, like its surrounding districts, has experienced a spike in growth, but aims for smaller student-to-teacher ratios. At one point, Rowney’s largest class consisted of about 18 students. And she’s now one of four teachers at the kindergarten grade level.
“There used to be one teacher per grade,” she said. “But now we can give them a little more attention, a little more help.”
Referred to as a “mother hen,” Rowney’s passion has always been drawn to teaching the younger students.
“I wouldn’t go past second [grade], I just like the little ones,” she said. “And with kindergarten and first graders, they need much more nurturing. And there’s a fine line between teaching and mothering.”
And while things like testing may not be present in the younger grades, the skills they learn are equally important.
“PreK, kindergarten, first grade, they set the foundation for the house that’s being built,” Poolville Superintendent Jeff Kirby said. “She’s affected thousands — literally — and she teaches with the heart of a 30-year-old.”
Walking into Rowney’s classroom on a recent Tuesday, the room still decorated from a Valentine’s Day party thrown for the students the previous day, her impact on her students was evident as their faces lit up when she walked in after her conference period.
“There’s no telling how much I spent [on the party], but I don’t care — I love ‘em,” Rowney said. “When they come here, they get free breakfast and lunch, and my classroom — I call it Walmart — we have snacks in the closet for them.
“To me, it’s worth it.”
Rowney refers to teaching as a special calling, noting the salary, the hours put in after school, on weekends and during the summer, and some of the hoops teachers now have to jump through.
“You’ve got to really be into it — they’re not making it easy for people to want to be teachers,” she said.
Rowney’s enthusiasm, even after 50 years, is evident to onlookers and the staff she works with. The longest she’s ever missed work was three weeks, when she was out with COVID.
“I’ve been doing this for 34 years,” Kirby said, “and in all that time I cannot remember a single teacher going that long.”
“And with a single district, and in a single industry,” Poolville Elementary Principal Jason Cheslock marveled.
Rowney has taught her own two sons, as well as former Superintendent Jimmie Dobbs, and countless others, and says her one regret is that she didn’t start a book about each of her students.
She also has an eye for what her students are wanting and needing, as well as those around her — she keeps a collection of Milky Ways for Kirby and some Diet Dr. Peppers for Cheslock.
“I’ve had a good 50 years, seen a lot of principals, superintendents and been blessed with great leaders along with staff,” Rowney said. “The years have flown by, and I don’t feel as old as 70.”
Spoiler alert: She doesn’t look like it either.
“It’s just amazing to see all of the relationships she has built, and no matter who comes in, you can’t replace 50 years of knowledge,” Kirby said. “She’s a good one, and we’re all going to be sad when she’s gone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.