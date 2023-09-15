WEATHERFORD — Longtime councilman Jeff Robinson was recognized Tuesday night for his service spanning more than a decade.
Robinson had served in Place 2 on the council since 2011, among other various board seats, before choosing not to seek reelection in May.
“Jeff’s biggest talent is his leadership,” said Mayor Pro Tem Heidi Wilder, who joined the council the same time as Robinson. “He was a saving grace to me in times where I didn’t understand a lot of things, and Jeff was able to get it to it and lead this council in a direction it needed to go.”
City staff described the former councilman’s vision for the future, including the transformation of Heritage Park into a community gathering place and the planning and implementation of the Fort Worth Highway corridor.
“It’s hard to envision where things were and where they are now,” City Manager James Hotopp said. “Efforts like that are greatly appreciated and we thank you for that, along with all of your volunteering.”
Councilman Kevin Cleveland said he gained a lot of respect through healthy debates with Robinson while the two served simultaneously.
“Jeff has the ability to take information very thoroughly and come up with a positive solution and speak to it in a way that is very soothing, direct and easy to follow,” he said. “It’s one of the goals I will strive to be better at.”
Zack Smith, who was elected to Robinson’s vacant seat, noted the things he’s heard through staff and community members.
“You did such a good job and left the position in such great shape, and I can’t thank you enough for that,” Smith said. “Your legacy lives on and I appreciate your guidance and anything you have to offer moving forward.”
For his part, Robinson recalled being “very nervous” when first elected, but called his service a labor of love.
“Learning what was going on in the city and being part of different things, it was great, and the thing that made it amazing was from the time Heidi and I got on, we’ve had a group — along with city staff — that has worked together like a team,” he said. “My hope is that this is something we can continue in the city of Weatherford for many years.”
Mayor Paul Paschall presented Robinson and his wife Paula with a “Jeff Robinson Way” Weatherford street sign, following a proclamation.
In other business Tuesday, the council:
• Voted to adopt the proposed FY 2023-24 budget as well as a tax rate of $0.399 per $100 valuation. The rate includes $0.3035 for maintenance and operations, and $0.0955 for debt service.
The new rate is $.0275 higher than the no-new-revenue tax rate, and $.057 less than the FY 2023 property tax rate.
The adoption followed a public hearing during which two residents spoke out against an increase.
Council later addressed a concern of where the extra funding would be going, reiterating from previous discussion that roughly two cents of the proposed property tax rate will be dedicated to three additional firefighters, six new police officers and two new non-sworn in personnel.
Hotopp said those positions will bring the city’s total employees to just one more than they had in 2014.
“In addition, over $1 million is just to repave thoroughfares,” he added. “We’ve pushed annually for the repaving of neighborhood streets, but not pushing enough on thoroughfare streets.”
In clarifying the answer to a question by one of the residents, Hotopp said none of those dollars are being used for hotel convention center or NCHA projects.
• Approved an amendment to the proposed budget to reflect the removal of grant funding for the Doss Center in the amount of $25,000.
Council had previously voiced support for the funding requests, which included CASA Hope for Children ($5,000), Weatherford Chamber of Commerce ($150,000), Children’s Advocacy Center ($5,000), Doss Heritage Center ($30,000), Freedom House ($5,000), Love Weatherford ($5,000), Manna Storehouse ($5,000) and Parker County Committee on Aging ($5,000).
“I think those [hotel/motel] funds can be better served in other projects for the city,” Wilder said, before making the motion to give the nonprofit $5,000 from the general fund along with the other requests.
• Issued a proclamation naming Sept. 17-23, 2023 as Constitution Week in the city of Weatherford.
