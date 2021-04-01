AUSTIN - Gov.Greg Abbott has appointed Will McAdams to the Public Utility Commission of Texas for a term set to expire Sept. 1, 2025. PUC regulates the state's electric, telecommunication and water and sewer utilities, implements respective legislation and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.
"Will McAdams will bring a fresh perspective and outstanding leadership to the Public Utility Commission of Texas," Abbott said. "Will’s wealth of experience in public service and state government make him the ideal leader to carry out the PUC’s mission to protect customers, foster competition, and promote high quality infrastructure across Texas. Will is committed to charting a new course for the commission and restoring trust with Texans. I am confident that he will lead the agency with integrity and transparency and I urge the Senate to confirm Will's appointment."
McAdams is president of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Texas. Before joining ABC of Texas, he served for over 10 years in state government most recently as advisor to Speaker Dennis Bonnen for Business and Regulated Industries.
Prior to joining the speaker’s staff, Adams served in several senior staff positions within the Texas Senate. These included serving as the director for the Senate Committee on Business and Commerce Chaired by Sen. Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills). Adams has also served as legislative director for Sen. Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown), and as deputy director for the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Legislative and Media Relations Director for State Sen. Troy Fraser (R-Horseshoe Bay). Before working in the State Capitol, he served as an infantry officer for four years in the United States Army and retired honorably as a captain. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.
This appointment is subject to senate confirmation.
